Marking yet another chapter in India’s journey towards energy security, the first LNG cargo sourced from Russia under long-term contract by GAIL (India) Limited is to be received in the presence of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri B C Tripathi, CMD, GAIL and senior officials of India and Russia.

The LNG cargo supplied by Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore Pte Ltd. (GMTS) is to arrive on 4th May, 2018 and will be docked for unloading at Petronet LNG’s terminal at Dahej.

Just over two months ago, India’s first LNG Cargo from USA under long-term contract of GAIL arrived at Dabhol terminal in the company’s first charter hired vessel “MV Meridian Spirit”. With the commencement of LNG supplies from Russia, GAIL would now have more geographically diversified portfolio with LNG coming from Qatar, US, Australia and now Russia, a major source of LNG in the world.

GAIL and GMTS agreed on an understanding for the amendment to the LNG SPA through a Deed of Amendment primarily on the amendment in volumes and price, which was signed on 16th January 2018. Under the agreement, the supply quantity ramps upto full revised contract quantity of 2.85 MMTPA by 2023.

