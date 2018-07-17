Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India Dharmendra Pradhan layed the foundation stone for National Skill Training Institute in Bhubaneswar. The courses in the institute will focus to train candidates to make them relevant in the era of Industry 4.0. NSTI will be set-up at a cost of Rs. 160 crore budget, on a 5-acre land.

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, today announced the launch of National Skill Training Institute in Barang, Bhubaneswar, in an effort to meet the rising demands for skilled manpower. The launch announcement was made, in the presence of Hon’ble Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan. The Institute will be set up at a cost of Rs. 160 crore, on a 5 acre land. The institute shall be equipped with state of the art facility to impart skill development courses to the trainers and assessors along with training of candidates in new age courses catering to the needs of the industry, designed keeping in mind the youth of the institutes’ catchment areas.

National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) which will function under the Directorate General of Training (DGT), will include following training activities like:

Trainers Training (Long term/Short term)

Refresher Training (Long term/Short term)

Re-skilling/ Up skilling courses

Certificate courses and Common Facility Centre (CFS)

The institute will also have hostel facilities, separate for boys and girls.

Applauding the efforts of the organizations, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, “Government of India has introduced an array of national and state level projects like Make in India, Digital India, Smart Cities, Clean India, Urja Ganga Gas Pipeline Project and Sagarmala Port Project; for which we would needs skilled workforce.

Skill India is a demand-driven program which trains people in job roles which are market relevant and of current industry needs and standards. Setting up of this NSTI in Bhubaneshwar, is yet another step to empower the youth of the State and make them job ready for industries functioning here. This would also help us address the issue of migration.”

“NSTI, Baranga will play a pivotal role in the making of the meritorious and skilled workforce to the world market. This will also help youths to live a life on their own terms and make them self-independent. Skill being considered as one of the most prerequisites in this 21st century in any sector, Government of India put its efforts for construction of this modern state of art institute in Odisha.

This institute will also impart training to the trainers who are teaching students of various ITIs and other skill-based education. NSTIs are being envisioned as a one-stop shop to supplement the training activities in the country. We aim to have one NSTI in each State very soon,” he further added.

To ensure that the courses begin at the earliest, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) for starting a temporary campus of National Skill Training Institute Bhubneswar in their premises at Mancheswar Industrial Area, Bhubaneswar.

New age courses to complement the upcoming technologies to cater Industry 4.0, use of Internet of Things in Agriculture, Smart Cities and Health Care in addition to other courses in the area of Mechatronics and Mobile Repair, will be the prime highlight of training in this facility. The objective is to revitalize the existing training infrastructure and develop new institutions in the unserved areas with a focus that these institutions will continue to provide relevant and employable skills to our youth that remain the main driving force in our Skill Development efforts.

The Ministry has also roped in industrial market leaders like IBM, NASSCOM and SAP through understandings to develop courses on latest technologies, which will be imparted in this institute. IBM has extended support with courses at Advanced Diploma level in IT Networking & Cloud Computing, NASSCOM has associated to develop courses on the Internet of Things and SAP will assist the institute to impart skills on Enterprise Resource Planning and Data Sciences.

Another MoU was signed between the Directorate of General Training and SAP where SAP will train a pool of trainers at NSTI Bhubaneshwar on Business One enterprise software. After the master training, NSTI Bhubaneshwar trainers will run these programs autonomously for youth. This will provide exposure on Enterprise software to youth and help in enhancing their employability. SAP will also conduct a special training on Data Sciences for the participants/faculty at NSTI.

“On behalf of SAP India, I congratulate the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for the launch of The National Skills Training Institute at Bhubaneshwar,” said Deb Deep Sengupta, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent. “We look forward to jointly create a new generation of highly skilled and future-ready workforce who are experts in new-age technologies and data sciences. This partnership will enhance SAP’s objective to boost technology-led employability in India through our ongoing initiatives such as Bharat ERP and Code Unnati,” he added.

