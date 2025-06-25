Did You Know Gautam Adani Has Three Birthdays Every Year?

Gautam Adani- the name echoes with the roar of industry, a titan who reshaped India’s economic landscape. Yet, beneath the headlines of monumental deals and soaring net worth lies a story far more compelling, one marked by not one, but three profound birthdays.

Each year, Adani quietly celebrates not just the day he entered the world, but two other dates when he snatched life from the jaws of death, incidents that forged an unbreakable spirit and profoundly transformed him.

Gautam Adani: The First Birthday- The Day He Was Born

Born on 24 June 1962, in the bustling heart of Ahmedabad, Gautam Adani arrived in a world far removed from the towering empires he would one day command.

The seventh of eight children, his childhood was steeped in the modest rhythms of a Gujarati Jain family, where his father toiled as a small textile merchant. It was a home which instilled in young Gautam a deep appreciation for diligence and an unshakeable belief in the power of one’s own hands.

He was educated at Sheth Chimanlal Nagindas Vidyalaya, but the confines of a traditional classroom soon proved too small for a mind already charting grander designs. At the tender age of 16, a restless energy, an innate entrepreneurial spark, compelled him to drop out, eager to pry the oyster of life wide open.

With just a few hundred rupees in his pocket, he journeyed to Mumbai, the city of dreams, where he began his ascent as a diamond sorter. The meticulous world of gems taught him precision and patience. It wasn’t long before, by the age of 19, he had established his own diamond brokerage, earning his first significant sum.

By 1981, he was back in Ahmedabad, drawn by his elder brother’s plastics unit. This seemingly small venture became his crucible, an unexpected gateway to global trading as he delved into the import of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). By 1988, Adani Exports, the precursor to the sprawling Adani Group, was born, initially trading in agricultural and power commodities.

Gautam Adani: The Second Birthday- When He Survived a Kidnapping

The second “birthday” Gautam Adani observes with profound significance falls on 1 January 1998, a day etched into his memory not for celebration, but for sheer survival. It was then, as he left Ahmedabad’s Karnavati Club with an associate, Shantilal Patel, that their vehicle was ambushed. Armed men, allegedly gangsters, forced them into captivity. For a night, Adani found himself in a harrowing game of chance, his life hanging in the balance.

While the details of that terrifying night remain largely private, the story goes that Adani, with astonishing composure, engaged his captors in a game of cards, perhaps rummy – a game of strategy, calculated risks, and the fickle hand of luck.

This may seem like it was merely a distraction, but really, it was a testament to his unique mental make-up. In the face of extreme pressure, Adani demonstrated an uncanny ability to assess the situation, control his emotions, and school his mind to focus on what needed to be done.

This remarkable presence of mind, this calculated calm, is a quality that has transcended that horrific night, becoming a hallmark of his approach to both personal adversity and complex business challenges.

Gautam Adani: The Third Birthday- When He Survived the 26/11 Terror Attack

Eleven years after his kidnapping, destiny tested Gautam Adani once more, this time on 26 November 2008, amidst the horrific terrorist attacks that gripped Mumbai. Adani was dining at the iconic Masala Craft restaurant in the Taj Hotel with Dubai Port CEO Mohammed Sharaf.

They had settled their bill, on the verge of leaving, when a last-minute decision to extend their conversation for coffee inadvertently saved their lives. Had they stepped into the lobby at that precise moment, they would have walked directly into the path of the terrorists’ brutal assault.

As chaos erupted, Adani, witnessing the terrorists open fire, found himself amidst the terrifying reality. Yet, even as bullets pierced the air, he remained composed, his focus shifting from personal safety to collective survival.

Stories from that night speak of Adani’s incredible fortitude: his quiet laughter to ease the palpable fear among his companions, his selfless act of waiting, ensuring women and older individuals found safe passage before he sought refuge himself. He didn’t value his life above others.

As the firing intensified, he, along with four others, squeezed into a tiny cubicle in a bathroom, holding their breath, every muscle tense, to avoid detection. He later recounted how, amidst the horror, he called Captain Mehta when the firing briefly ceased, only to learn hours later that the entire restaurant had been consumed by the inferno.

When later asked if he was scared, Adani, ever the pragmatist, acknowledged his fear but adamantly stated he was “not broken.” He spoke of acceptance, a profound understanding that ” If it was my time, I would have been taken.” Through it all, he was seen consoling others, a beacon of strength and hope as bullets whizzed past. This experience, not only solidified his reputation for courage under fire but highlighted his profound empathy and unwavering spirit.

