Dr Priti Adani Receives Second Doctorate, Adani Foundation’s Chairperson Honoured For Her Exemplary Contribution To Social Service

Dr Adani is a qualified dental surgeon. She chose a path of public service over a clinical career—one that would lead her to redefine corporate social responsibility (CSR) in India through her cherished Adani Foundation that was set up in 1996.

Earlier in February 2020, she was awarded an honorary doctorate by Gujarat Law Society University, Ahmedabad, in recognition of her exceptional contributions to social welfare.

Dr Priti Adani was today conferred the title Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa by Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education & Research (Deemed to be University), Wardha, Maharashtra.

Dr Adani is the Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, India’s fastest growing diversified portfolio of market-leading companies.

Dr Adani was conferred the honour by Mr Datta Meghe, Honourable Chancellor, DMIHER, during the 16th convocation ceremony of the institution, where she was invited as the Guest of Honour.

Accepting the honour, Dr Adani said, “I am honored to accept this doctorate. It firmly reaffirms my core belief that “सेवा साधना है, सेवा प्रार्थना है और सेवा ही परमात्मा है.” (“Service is devotion, service is prayer, and service itself is the Supreme Being (God).”) I remain committed to advancing inclusive systems and solutions that create lasting change, uplift the vulnerable, expand access to education and healthcare, and empower communities.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Earlier in February 2020, she was awarded an honorary doctorate by Gujarat Law Society University, Ahmedabad, in recognition of her exceptional contributions to social welfare.

In January 2019, Dr Adani was honoured with the Banas Ratna Award by the Rotary Club of Palanpur, Gujarat.

And in February 2022, she was conferred the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) FICCI Ladies Organisation’s (FLO) Award of Excellence for Social Impact.

Dr Adani is a qualified dental surgeon. She chose a path of public service over a clinical career—one that would lead her to redefine corporate social responsibility (CSR) in India through her cherished Adani Foundation that was set up in 1996.

Under her guidance, the Foundation has remained at the forefront of creating sustainable impact in five critical areas: education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and community development.

The non-profit has been instrumental in creating a lasting impact in the lives of children, women, youth and the marginalised communities, reaching out to a population of more than 9.1 million people across 6,769 villages in 21 states of India.