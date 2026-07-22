LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Emergency Service Capacity to be Boosted by 44 WaterTenders and 5 Foam Tenders

Emergency Service Capacity to be Boosted by 44 WaterTenders and 5 Foam Tenders

Informing about the Cabinet decision, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna stated, "Fire and Emergency Services is an extremely important emergency service, the objective of which is to ensure swift and effective control over fire incidents in rural, urban and industrial areas."

Yogi Cabinet Approves Establishment of 'Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Samvardhan Shodhpeeth' in State Universities and Colleges. Photo: ANI
Yogi Cabinet Approves Establishment of 'Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Samvardhan Shodhpeeth' in State Universities and Colleges. Photo: ANI

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-22 12:11 IST

An important decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow to further strengthen the Fire and Emergency Services. The Yogi Cabinet granted administrative and financial approval of Rs 25 crore 78 lakh 85 thousand for the construction and procurement of a total of 44 Water Tenders and 5 Foam Tenders for the department.
 
Under this decision, 5 Water Tenders (2,500-litre capacity) will be constructed against new requirements. In addition, 39 Water Tenders (2,500-litre capacity) and 5 Foam Tenders (5,000+500-litre capacity) will be constructed and procured to replace obsolete vehicles. All these vehicles will include chassis, high-pressure pumps, fabrication and the required accessories.
 
Informing about the Cabinet decision, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna stated, “Fire and Emergency Services is an extremely important emergency service, the objective of which is to ensure swift and effective control over fire incidents in rural, urban and industrial areas.”
 
The Finance Minister pointed out, “This decision has been taken keeping in view the requirement for modern fire tenders to extinguish fires in congested localities, densely populated urban areas, towns, industrial units, petroleum and gas establishments, chemical units, airports, helipads, and warehouses storing paints and other inflammable liquids across the state.” 
 
He further added, “These smaller Water Tenders are being arranged for locations where conventional fire engines are unable to reach for firefighting operations.”
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Emergency Service Capacity to be Boosted by 44 WaterTenders and 5 Foam Tenders

RELATED News

Sewa Grih Rin Rebrands as Sitaara Housing Finance Limited, Reinforcing Trust, Innovation and Responsible Lending

A Major Government Initiative to Boost Female Participation in Higher Education and Reduce Dropout Rates

Yogi Cabinet Approves Establishment of ‘Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Samvardhan Shodhpeeth’ in State Universities and Colleges

Bhagwant Mann Govt’s Sikhya Kranti Helps Punjab Students Start Their Own Businesses; Over 20,000 Student Ventures Generate ₹90 Crore in First Year

Up Cabinet Approves 500-Bed Working Women’s Hostel And New Girls’ Hostel At Vasant Mahila Mahavidyalaya In Varanasi

LATEST NEWS

What Is Census Self-Enumeration? How to Register Online, Eligibility, Application Process, Documents | Step-by-Step Guide

Hidden Camera in Hospital Bathroom: Why an Indian-Origin Doctor Was Jailed in the US

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan After India vs England ODI Series, Photos Go Viral

Did Ravi Kishan Just Call The NEET Question Paper A ‘Newspaper’? BJP MP’s Viral Gaffe Sparks Online Backlash

CJI Surya Kant Declines Urgent Hearing on ‘Police Brutality’ Against Students, Says ‘No Time to Watch Videos’

Policeman Killed, Two Injured After Suspected Terrorists Open Fire on Police Party in J&K’s Anantnag

Can PC Jeweller Become Debt-Free This Quarter? Company Clears Dues Of Fifth Consortium Bank

Indraprastha University UG Admission 2026-27 Begins at ipu.admissions.nic.in Through CUET; Check Direct Link, Last Date

Kaylee Hottle Dies At 18: Rising Godzilla Star Remembered for Breaking Barriers in Hollywood

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On His Performance Against England; Reveals Challenges Faced Ahead Of Zimbabwe Opener

Emergency Service Capacity to be Boosted by 44 WaterTenders and 5 Foam Tenders

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Emergency Service Capacity to be Boosted by 44 WaterTenders and 5 Foam Tenders

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Emergency Service Capacity to be Boosted by 44 WaterTenders and 5 Foam Tenders
Emergency Service Capacity to be Boosted by 44 WaterTenders and 5 Foam Tenders
Emergency Service Capacity to be Boosted by 44 WaterTenders and 5 Foam Tenders
Emergency Service Capacity to be Boosted by 44 WaterTenders and 5 Foam Tenders

QUICK LINKS