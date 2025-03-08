Employees Aged 21-30 Are The Most Stressed At Work: YourDOST Report

Women (72%) Report Higher Stress Levels Than Men (54%) in the Workplace

YourDOST, one of India’s leading mental and emotional wellness companies, has released its latest report, “Emotional Wellness State of Employees in 2024,” highlighting that employees aged 21-30 are the most stressed in the workplace.

The study, based on responses from 5,000+ employees across diverse industries, found that 64% of employees aged 21-30 report high stress levels, making them the most affected cohort. The 31-40 age group follows closely behind, with 59.18% experiencing elevated stress. In contrast, employees aged 41-50 reported the lowest stress levels, suggesting that stress levels may decrease with career stability and experience.

While the findings indicate that younger employees are more open to discussing mental health, they also face increased stress due to family, relationships, and career-related anxieties.

Women More Stressed Than Men

The report also revealed a stark gender disparity in workplace stress levels:

74% of women reported high stress, compared to 57% of men .

reported high stress, compared to . Key stressors for women included lack of work-life balance, lack of recognition, low morale, and fear of constant judgment .

. Overall, there has been a 31% increase in employees reporting high or extreme stress levels compared to the previous year.

Workplace Recognition & Career Anxiety

The report also found that:

Over 30% of employees feel their talents aren’t adequately recognized , impacting morale and engagement.

, impacting morale and engagement. 37% of employees worry about their future career choices, highlighting the need for better career growth opportunities and mentorship.

Expert Insights & Solutions

Richa Singh, CEO and Co Founder of YourDOST, emphasized the need for proactive workplace interventions:

“The shift in workplace dynamics, remote work models, and evolving career expectations have significantly impacted younger employees. Organizations must prioritize regular communication and engagement—frequent pulse surveys, structured mentorship programs, and company-wide wellness initiatives can help bridge generational gaps and reduce stress.”

However, we often see wellness initiatives treated as secondary considerations rather than core business priorities. While the intention exists, true implementation requires elevating these initiatives to strategic decisions, so companies can embrace a wellness first culture.

Why Employee Wellbeing Matters

The report also found that:

35% of employees seek counseling for self-improvement , followed by 33% for relationship issues and career anxiety .

, followed by and . Psychological disorders and sexual wellness were also noted as growing concerns in the workplace.

About the Report

The Emotional Wellness State of Employees in 2024 report is based on insights from 5,000+ employees across industries such as IT, Manufacturing, Transportation, Tech & Media, Legal Services, Business Consulting, and more.

About YourDOST

Founded in 2014 by Richa Singh and Puneet Manuja, YourDOST is one of India’s first and largest holistic emotional wellness organizations. It partners with corporates, educational institutions, and government bodies to design and execute comprehensive emotional wellness programs.

YourDOST is not just an organization but a movement—reshaping how mental health is perceived and addressed in the workplace. Its client portfolio includes leading corporates like CK Birla Group,Sanjiv Goenka Group, Tata Steel, TVS Motors, and premier educational institutions like IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, and IIM Bangalore.

