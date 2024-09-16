Home
Epic Arrival: Star-Studded Cast And Crew Of Ponniyin Selvan Set To Take Over Yas Island For IIFA Utsavam On September 27th!

Yas Island is set to witness a spectacular event as the star-studded cast and crew of Ponniyin Selvan descend for IIFA Utsavam 2024 on Friday, September 27th.

Produced by the visionary Mani Ratnam and Subaskaran Allirajah under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, this epic historical action drama has created a sensation as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022 and the third-highest-grossing Indian film of the year, with an impressive international debut.

Ponniyin Selvan’s powerhouse ensemble, including Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayaram, R. Sarathkumar will all be in attendance to celebrate the rich legacy of South Indian cinema honouring the finest talents from the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries at IIFA Utsavam 2024 on 27th September, Friday.

Joining the glittering IIFA Utsavam Awards celebration at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi—where cinematic legends and rising stars unite to highlight the best of regional films alongside the biggest names from across the industry—will be the brilliant Thota Tharani, the visionary art director and production designer of Ponniyin Selvan, along with acclaimed cinematographer Ravi Varman and the legendary music maestro A.R. Rahman.

Get ready for an extraordinary celebration of Indian cinema at its finest, as the cast and crew of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan take centre stage for an unforgettable experience at IIFA Utsavam.

Abu Dhabi film awards Aishwarya Rai Bachchan IIFA Utsavam 2024 Ponniyin Selvan IIFA Vikram Ponniyin Selvan

