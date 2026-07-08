EV Subsidy Scheme Accelerates Electric Vehicle Adoption In UP; Lucknow Leads In Number Of Applications

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government’s Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy-2022 is delivering significant results across the state.

According to data from the Transport Department, public interest in electric vehicles (EVs) continues to grow steadily across all districts under the EV Subsidy Scheme. Lucknow has recorded the highest number of applications for the scheme, followed by Noida, Agra, Ghaziabad, and Varanasi.

According to the Transport Department, the Transport Nagar RTO in Lucknow has received the highest number of applications at 12,520. It is followed by Agra with 10,752 applications, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) with 6,088, Ghaziabad with 5,556, Varanasi with 4,059, Kanpur Nagar with 3,895, Lucknow Metropolitan ARTO with 3,839, Saharanpur with 3,768, Gorakhpur with 3,204, and Prayagraj with 3,110 applications.

The popularity of electric vehicles is also increasing rapidly in smaller districts of Uttar Pradesh. Under the EV Subsidy Scheme, Mau has received 817 applications, Ghazipur 750, Kushinagar 547, Unnao 387, Sant Kabir Nagar 101, Maharajganj 170, and Siddharthnagar 74 applications. These figures indicate that confidence in electric vehicles is growing not only in major urban centres but also across smaller districts of the state.

The scheme is providing direct financial benefits to vehicle owners. Buyers of electric two-wheelers receive a state subsidy of ₹5,000. In addition, they are granted a 100 percent exemption on road tax and registration charges. Relief on RC and HSRP fees further enables buyers to save nearly ₹18,000 on the purchase of an electric two-wheeler.

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said, “A subsidy of up to ₹20 lakh is being provided on non-government electric buses, up to ₹1 lakh on four-wheel electric vehicles, and up to ₹5,000 on electric two-wheelers.”

He urged people to take maximum advantage of the scheme, adding that greater adoption of EVs would help achieve the goal of zero emissions and contribute to a cleaner environment.

According to the Transport Department, consumers benefit from electric vehicles not only at the time of purchase but also during their operation. Since EVs have a significantly lower per-kilometre operating cost compared to petrol and diesel vehicles, daily commuters are saving thousands of rupees every year.

The government’s initiative is also proving significant for environmental conservation. Increased adoption of electric vehicles is reducing the consumption of petrol and diesel, thereby lowering air pollution and carbon emissions.

The Yogi Government aims to promote zero-emission vehicles and steer Uttar Pradesh towards a cleaner and greener transportation system.

According to the Transport Department, if electric vehicles account for 20 percent of all vehicles in the country by 2030, India could save nearly ₹1 lakh crore on its crude oil import bill.

Uttar Pradesh is expected to play a crucial role in achieving this national objective by extending the benefits of the EV Subsidy Scheme to an increasing number of people.