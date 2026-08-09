LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Examination Completed Transparently Within 5 Days in Line With CM Yogi’s Vision

Examination Completed Transparently Within 5 Days in Line With CM Yogi’s Vision

Nearly 50,000 students participated in the state-level assessment examination of the 4-hour 'AI for All' course, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission in secondary and aided schools, and achieved an impressive average score of 70.41 out of 100.

CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)
CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 14:00 IST

Positive results have emerged from ‘Project Praveen’, an initiative launched by the Yogi government to connect the youth of the state with future technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). Nearly 50,000 students participated in the state-level assessment examination of the 4-hour ‘AI for All’ course, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission in secondary and aided schools, and achieved an impressive average score of 70.41 out of 100.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Kapil Dev Agarwal stated, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as the country’s leading state in the field of skill development. The objective of the AI course under ‘Project Praveen’ is to bridge the digital divide between villages and cities and equip every student with future technologies. The participation of nearly 50,000 students and their outstanding performance reflects the immense potential of our youth. This is a major step towards realizing the Yogi government’s resolve of ‘Skilled UP-Samarth UP’. Our government will provide meritorious students with opportunities to advance in advanced technologies and will also bring weaker students into the mainstream through special training.”

You Might Be Interested In

Mission Director Pulkit Khare informed that the examination was completed in a completely transparent and efficient manner within a record period of 5 days. Question papers were confidentially dispatched to districts on July 8, the main examination was conducted on July 9, a special examination for absent students was held on July 10, and evaluations were completed in 73 districts by July 13, after which the results were sent to the Mission Headquarters. The results were verified on August 8.

More than 89 percent of students successfully cleared the examination and were classified into three categories. Under the Excellent Category (more than 80% marks), more than 12,500 candidates scored above 80 marks and secured a place in the ‘Top’ Category. Under the Competent Category (50 to 80 marks), more than 28,000 students achieved scores within this range. Similarly, only 4,819 students fell under the Special Attention Required Category (less than 50 marks), for whom special remedial classes will be conducted.

In the regional performance analysis, 18,395 students from Western Uttar Pradesh secured the top position with an average score of 74.3, with 37.8 percent of students placed in the Excellent Category.

Bundelkhand delivered the best performance in terms of quality and consistency, recording an average score of 74.2, while the percentage of students scoring below 50 marks was the lowest in the state at just 4.9 percent.

The average score in Central Uttar Pradesh stood at 69.7, while 14,387 students from 21 districts of Purvanchal recorded an average score of 64.7.

The Mission Director stated that ‘Remedial AI Modules’ will be introduced for students scoring below 50 marks, particularly in Purvanchal. At the same time, more than 12,500 meritorious students who secured over 80 percent marks will receive specialized guidance in Advanced AI, Advanced Coding and Robotics.

It is noteworthy that under ‘Project Praveen’, a 210-hour free skill development programme is being conducted for students from Classes 9 to 12, under which job-specific skills in fields such as IT, Beauty, Healthcare, Agriculture and Electronics are taught. Alongside this, a separate 4-hour ‘AI for All’ course is also being conducted.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Examination Completed Transparently Within 5 Days in Line With CM Yogi’s Vision
Tags: uttar pradesh

RELATED News

Flower Shower from a Helicopter Infused Kanwariyas With Renewed Energy

Yogi Government Strict on The Safety of School Children; Transport Department to Conduct Regular Inspections

BigBloc Construction Begins FY27 on a Strong Footing; Accelerates Transformation into an Integrated Green Building Solutions Company

Inside Nikii Daas’ Birthday Bash That Brought Mumbai’s Elite Together

Punjab Police Recovers 990 Illegal Firearms, 774 Kg Heroin And 15 Hand Grenades During 200-Day ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’

LATEST NEWS

The Traitors 2: Who Is Shahneel Gill? Shubman Gill’s Sister Who Studied In Canada Before Joining Karan Johar’s Show

‘I Don’t Understand Hindi’: Bengaluru Delivery Boy Abused, Beaten By Girls’ Male Friends; Video Surfaces

‘We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026’: A Day Of Conversations On Women, Leadership, Health And Change; Here’s Who Will Attend The Event

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, DGD vs CSG Match 9 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Dead Rat Found in Non-Veg Food Bought From Hotel; Child’s Condition Deteriorated After Consuming It

WTC 2027 Final Qualification Scenarios: How India, Australia, South Africa And Other Teams Can Reach The Summit Clash in London

Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan Injuries: VVS Laxman Denies Miscommunication Between BCCI CoE And Team Management

Bigg Boss Bangla: Sourav Ganguly Reveals Daughter Called Him ‘Naive’ Ahead Of Hosting Debut, Says ‘I’ll Stand By What’s Right’

Examination Completed Transparently Within 5 Days in Line With CM Yogi’s Vision

Maharashtra Milk Price Hike: Your Daily Milk Will Cost More From August 11, Check New Rates

Examination Completed Transparently Within 5 Days in Line With CM Yogi’s Vision

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Examination Completed Transparently Within 5 Days in Line With CM Yogi’s Vision

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Examination Completed Transparently Within 5 Days in Line With CM Yogi’s Vision
Examination Completed Transparently Within 5 Days in Line With CM Yogi’s Vision
Examination Completed Transparently Within 5 Days in Line With CM Yogi’s Vision
Examination Completed Transparently Within 5 Days in Line With CM Yogi’s Vision

QUICK LINKS