Examination Completed Transparently Within 5 Days in Line With CM Yogi’s Vision

Positive results have emerged from ‘Project Praveen’, an initiative launched by the Yogi government to connect the youth of the state with future technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). Nearly 50,000 students participated in the state-level assessment examination of the 4-hour ‘AI for All’ course, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission in secondary and aided schools, and achieved an impressive average score of 70.41 out of 100.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Kapil Dev Agarwal stated, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as the country’s leading state in the field of skill development. The objective of the AI course under ‘Project Praveen’ is to bridge the digital divide between villages and cities and equip every student with future technologies. The participation of nearly 50,000 students and their outstanding performance reflects the immense potential of our youth. This is a major step towards realizing the Yogi government’s resolve of ‘Skilled UP-Samarth UP’. Our government will provide meritorious students with opportunities to advance in advanced technologies and will also bring weaker students into the mainstream through special training.”

Mission Director Pulkit Khare informed that the examination was completed in a completely transparent and efficient manner within a record period of 5 days. Question papers were confidentially dispatched to districts on July 8, the main examination was conducted on July 9, a special examination for absent students was held on July 10, and evaluations were completed in 73 districts by July 13, after which the results were sent to the Mission Headquarters. The results were verified on August 8.

More than 89 percent of students successfully cleared the examination and were classified into three categories. Under the Excellent Category (more than 80% marks), more than 12,500 candidates scored above 80 marks and secured a place in the ‘Top’ Category. Under the Competent Category (50 to 80 marks), more than 28,000 students achieved scores within this range. Similarly, only 4,819 students fell under the Special Attention Required Category (less than 50 marks), for whom special remedial classes will be conducted.

In the regional performance analysis, 18,395 students from Western Uttar Pradesh secured the top position with an average score of 74.3, with 37.8 percent of students placed in the Excellent Category.

Bundelkhand delivered the best performance in terms of quality and consistency, recording an average score of 74.2, while the percentage of students scoring below 50 marks was the lowest in the state at just 4.9 percent.

The average score in Central Uttar Pradesh stood at 69.7, while 14,387 students from 21 districts of Purvanchal recorded an average score of 64.7.

The Mission Director stated that ‘Remedial AI Modules’ will be introduced for students scoring below 50 marks, particularly in Purvanchal. At the same time, more than 12,500 meritorious students who secured over 80 percent marks will receive specialized guidance in Advanced AI, Advanced Coding and Robotics.

It is noteworthy that under ‘Project Praveen’, a 210-hour free skill development programme is being conducted for students from Classes 9 to 12, under which job-specific skills in fields such as IT, Beauty, Healthcare, Agriculture and Electronics are taught. Alongside this, a separate 4-hour ‘AI for All’ course is also being conducted.