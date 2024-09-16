Exhibition: Reimagining India’s Architectural Identity in the Post-Independence Era

"Re-Imagining A Nation" explores the evolution of Indian architecture over the last 50 years, spotlighting the work of CP Kukreja Architects.

The exhibition “Re-Imagining A Nation” offers a profound exploration of India’s architectural journey over the past fifty years, mirroring the country’s post-independence struggles and ambitions. This event delves deep into the transformation of Indian architecture, showcasing how it has evolved alongside the nation’s growth and changing identity.

A key highlight of the exhibition is the work of CP Kukreja Architects, a renowned firm founded in 1969. Through carefully curated concept notes, sketches, drawings, and images, visitors are taken on a journey that spans from the bold modernist designs of the 1970s and 80s to today’s cutting-edge, sustainable architecture. This retrospective not only celebrates the firm’s influence but also reflects India’s broader architectural evolution.

Challenging the conventional Western perception of Indian architecture as limited to ancient forts and palaces, the exhibition showcases the vibrant and dynamic structures that have emerged in the post-liberalization era. It presents a fresh narrative, illustrating how architecture has played a critical role in redefining India’s identity and symbolizing the nation’s resilience and creativity in the face of complex post-independence challenges

