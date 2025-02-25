Home
  • Experience Mahashivratri Like Never Before: Live Aartis From Jyotirlingas Across India, Only On JioHotstar On 26th February

Experience Mahashivratri Like Never Before: Live Aartis From Jyotirlingas Across India, Only On JioHotstar On 26th February

Premier of special show on Shiva-Parvati union & deeper discoveries of rituals, mythology, and culture around Lord Shiva.

Experience Mahashivratri Like Never Before: Live Aartis From Jyotirlingas Across India, Only On JioHotstar On 26th February


~Live stream of Isha Foundation’s all-night event from Coimbatore including Sadhguru’s meditations

~Live stream of The Art of Living’s meditations with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

~Musical dedications and chants in Lord Shiva’s name by top music artists led by singer, composer, and lyricist Sona Mohapatra

Premier of special show on Shiva-Parvati union & deeper discoveries of rituals, mythology, and culture around Lord Shiva.

JioHotstar is all set to offer an extraordinary and immersive Mahashivratri experience with Mahashivratri: The Divine Night, a 12-hour special LIVE stream on 26th February, starting 6PM that will showcase the grandeur of the celebrations of the sacred festival across the country. A first-of-its-kind, multi-format, multi-location, multi-stream live event, Mahashivratri: The Divine Nightpromises to unite India in a divine celebration with real-time access to 20+ Aartis from Jyotirlingas across the country, allowing viewers to partake in the festivities from the comfort of their homes.

With a live event, across multiple streams, viewers can witness over 20 aartis from all Jyotirlingas in real time, bringing the celebrations from across the country to their devices. They can also understand the significance of the aartis as well as delve deeper into the meaning of the rituals. JioHotstar has partnered with the Isha Foundation to live stream their grand rituals, including musical performances by a diverse array of artists, ensuring nationwide access to the night-long celebrations. This will also include the meditations and preachings of Sadhguru. The live event will entail performances inspired by and dedicated to Lord Shiva. The night of musical offerings, cutting across different genres, will be fronted by popular singer, lyricist, and composer Sona Mohapatra. The event on the platform will also entail live meditations from The Art of Living, led by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Adding to the spiritual and cultural experience, viewers can re-live the magic of Devo Ke Dev… Mahadev with a special three-hour episode showcasing the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, as a tribute to the occasion of Mahashivratri. JioHotstar brings Mahashivratri traditions from across the country to audiences in a seamless and engaging way, fostering deeper community connections. Customized integrations, immersive storytelling, and real-time interactions will come together to elevate the shared moments of collective participation.

Speaking on the initiative, a JioHotstar spokesperson said, “We are redefining the way India experiences seminal cultural moments, breaking barriers of access, scale and immersion. With the ‘Mahashivratri‘ live event, we are leveraging the power of digital innovation to turn centuries-old traditions into an immersive, interactive, and intuitive nation-wide experience. We want to unlock the power of aggregated community experiences and believe that the occasion of Mahashivratri is a moment which millions must share with each other.”

Commenting on the special live stream, Sri Sri Ravishankar (Gurudev), said, Mahashivratri is an occasion to align with the cosmos to connect with the Divinity within. This sacred night brings us together in devotion, gratitude and joy.”

Talking about this association, Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, added, Mahashivratri is a time to turn inward, reflect, and connect with the divine. It is a night of immense energy, where seekers from all walks of life come together. Through JioHotstar, this powerful night becomes even more accessible, where technology bridges distances and spirituality unite us all.”

[To be approved] Singer Sona Mohapatra also said, “Lord Shiva’s energy has been a constant presence in my life, often in ways I didn’t initially recognize. He embodies rhythm, resilience, and fearlessness, qualities I feel deeply as an artist. I’m excited to perform for Mahashivratri: The Divine Night on JioHotstar. This is a meaningful opportunity to channel that energy, celebrate his spirit through music, and connect with audiences across India on this powerful night.”

With a fine blend of technology and tradition, JioHotstar offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the Mahashivratricelebrations from anywhere in the country. Viewers can seamlessly join in the rituals and live through the magical experience, making it simpler than ever to be a part of the grand festivities like never before.

Experience the Grandest Mahashivratri, on 26th February, from 6PM to 6AM only on JioHotstar!

About JioHotstar

JioHotstar is one of India’s leading streaming platforms, formed through the coming together of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. With an unparalleled content catalog, innovative technology, and a commitment to accessibility, JioHotstar aims to redefine entertainment for everyone across India.

