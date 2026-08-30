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Home > Press Release > Festivals such as Raksha Bandhan remind us that recovery is not individual journey but, at some level, collective responsibility of family: Dr Balbir Singh

Festivals such as Raksha Bandhan remind us that recovery is not individual journey but, at some level, collective responsibility of family: Dr Balbir Singh

As part of the Bhagwant Mann government's ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’, the celebrations reinforced the message of love and support between siblings while encouraging those undergoing treatment to remain committed to their recovery and return to their loved ones and lead fulfilling lives.

Festivals such as Raksha Bandhan remind us that recovery is not individual journey but, at some level, collective responsibility of family: Dr Balbir Singh

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 19:49 IST

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated at various government de-addiction and rehabilitation centres across Punjab on Friday, with families joining their loved ones undergoing treatment and recovery from drug abuse.
 
As part of the Bhagwant Mann government’s ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’, the celebrations reinforced the message of love and support between siblings while encouraging those undergoing treatment to remain committed to their recovery and return to their loved ones and lead fulfilling lives.
 
Along with families, various NGOs and Punjab’s Soormas, peer ambassadors who have overcome addiction themselves and now inspire others on the same journey, also participated to motivate and support patients.
 
At the District De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in Gurdaspur, Soorma Pankaj Mahajan, who has himself walked the path of recovery, interacted with patients and their families and shared his personal journey, offering encouragement to those undergoing treatment. He said, “We, as part of the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’, are here to motivate you all. The government is playing a huge role in helping you and we are also here to provide support and encouragement. I myself, having gone through drug addiction, can vouch for the fact that we can come out of it. I have been sober for 10 years now and want you to follow the same path. On the occasion of Rakhi, our sisters are also here to support you in your endeavour. Let’s promise them the best.”
 
Letter-writing and expressive-art activities were also organised at various centres, giving patients an opportunity to express their emotions, connect with their families and reflect on their recovery journey.
 
Rajwinder Singh, name changed, a patient at the Kapurthala De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, thanked his sister and family members through a letter-writing activity for standing firmly by him during his struggle with drug addiction. “When I came here, I realised how wrong I was. I have now given up drugs and returned to my previous life,” Rajwinder wrote.
 
Another recovering patient at the Kapurthala De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre wrote a letter to his sister. An excerpt from the letter read: “I am sorry for whatever I did, my dear sister. Please forgive me. I have realised my mistakes. I love you all and miss you and will never ever tread on this path to hell.”
 
Similar Raksha Bandhan celebrations were organised at de-addiction and rehabilitation centres across Punjab. In Kapurthala and SAS Nagar, Raksha Bandhan was celebrated at the District Rehabilitation Centre in collaboration with Brahma Kumaris.
 
In Patiala, Sarv Prem Foundation and Soormas came together to celebrate Raksha Bandhan at the District De-Addiction Centre. Young girls from the community sent handmade rakhis and words of encouragement to the patients through Sarv Prem Foundation.
 
Besides, government de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in Bathinda, Pathankot, Nawanshahar, Mansa, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Amritsar, and other districts also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with participation from the families of recovering drug users.
The importance of family in the rehabilitation process is widely acknowledged by experts. Counsellors at government facilities encourage families to participate in large numbers to support and motivate their loved ones through their recovery journey. Family counselling is being conducted at various centres in the state, and families undergo a mandatory psychoeducation session to prepare them for supporting the patient’s recovery at home in the Community Bridge Model (CBM) currently being piloted by the state.
 
Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the participation of families in the recovery process was an important part of the state’s fight against substance abuse. He said, “Festivals such as Raksha Bandhan remind us that recovery is not an individual journey. The love, encouragement and faith of families can give a person the strength to overcome one of the most difficult phases of life. Our de-addiction centres must remain places of hope, dignity and rehabilitation, where patients are supported not only medically but also emotionally and socially.”
 
The initiative seeks to use the spirit of Raksha Bandhan to reinforce a wider message of family support, continued recovery, restoration of relationships and a drug-free future for Punjab.
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Festivals such as Raksha Bandhan remind us that recovery is not individual journey but, at some level, collective responsibility of family: Dr Balbir Singh

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Festivals such as Raksha Bandhan remind us that recovery is not individual journey but, at some level, collective responsibility of family: Dr Balbir Singh

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Festivals such as Raksha Bandhan remind us that recovery is not individual journey but, at some level, collective responsibility of family: Dr Balbir Singh

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Festivals such as Raksha Bandhan remind us that recovery is not individual journey but, at some level, collective responsibility of family: Dr Balbir Singh
Festivals such as Raksha Bandhan remind us that recovery is not individual journey but, at some level, collective responsibility of family: Dr Balbir Singh
Festivals such as Raksha Bandhan remind us that recovery is not individual journey but, at some level, collective responsibility of family: Dr Balbir Singh
Festivals such as Raksha Bandhan remind us that recovery is not individual journey but, at some level, collective responsibility of family: Dr Balbir Singh

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