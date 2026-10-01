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Home > Press Release > First State-Level Mapping Programme For Children With Autism And Specific Learning Disability Launched in Dehradun

First State-Level Mapping Programme For Children With Autism And Specific Learning Disability Launched in Dehradun

At ITI Doon Sanskriti School, Jhajra, Dehradun, Shri Athawale interacted with the students and reviewed the educational facilities available for children with disabilities. Around 150 students from the northeastern states and 67 students with disabilities are studying at the school, receiving education together in an inclusive academic environment. The institution is spread over approximately 13 acres of land.

At ITI Doon Sanskriti School, Jhajra, Dehradun, Shri Athawale interacted with the students and reviewed the educational facilities available for children with disabilities. (Representative AI image)
At ITI Doon Sanskriti School, Jhajra, Dehradun, Shri Athawale interacted with the students and reviewed the educational facilities available for children with disabilities. (Representative AI image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 17:26 IST

On Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Ramdas Athawale, inaugurated the first state-level mapping programme for children with Specific Learning Disability and Autism at ITI Doon Sanskriti School, Jhajra, Dehradun. The programme was organised under the Uttarakhand State Divyang Child Campaign. Former MP Shri Tarun Vijay and MLA Shri Khajan Das were also present on the occasion.
 
At ITI Doon Sanskriti School, Jhajra, Dehradun, Shri Athawale interacted with the students and reviewed the educational facilities available for children with disabilities. Around 150 students from the northeastern states and 67 students with disabilities are studying at the school, receiving education together in an inclusive academic environment. The institution is spread over approximately 13 acres of land.
 
Shri Athawale said that persons with disabilities may be physically challenged, but they are strong in heart and mind. Disability does not diminish a person’s abilities or talent. Referring to the achievements of Indian para-athletes in the Paralympic Games, he said that persons with disabilities have won several medals, including gold medals, for the country.
 
Union MoS appreciated the efforts being undertaken for the education and empowerment of children with disabilities and assured all possible support from the Central Government. He also assured cooperation in seeking grants from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to strengthen the institution. He suggested that another school could be started on the campus and additional teachers could be provided to further strengthen educational facilities.
 
Shri Athawale said that there are more than 2.68 crore persons with disabilities in the country and the government is committed to providing them opportunities in education, skill development, employment and social inclusion.
 
The Union Minister of State informed that around ₹950 crore has been allocated for various initiatives related to persons with disabilities. He emphasised the need to strengthen accessible infrastructure, education and essential support systems to enable children with disabilities to realise their full potential.
 
During a review meeting with officials of the Social Welfare Department of Uttarakhand, Shri Athawale also highlighted the progress of major Central welfare schemes at the national level as well as in Uttarakhand.
 
He said that more than 59.30 crore accounts have been opened across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, including around 40.91 lakh accounts in Uttarakhand. Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, more than 60.27 crore loans have been sanctioned across the country, while around 36.87 lakh loans have been provided to beneficiaries in Uttarakhand.
 
Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, more than 10.57 crore LPG connections have been issued across the country, including around 5.05 lakh connections in Uttarakhand. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, around one crore houses have been constructed across the country, including approximately 43,000 houses in Uttarakhand. More than 36.87 crore LED bulbs have been distributed across the country, including around 56.73 lakh LED bulbs in Uttarakhand. As part of the government’s efforts for senior citizens, 706 old-age homes have been constructed or funded across the country, while four centres in Uttarakhand have been provided assistance.
 
Shri Athawale also reviewed initiatives related to de-addiction centres. He informed that 790 de-addiction centres have been established across the country. He reiterated that the government is continuously working to strengthen social security, financial inclusion and welfare services for weaker sections of society.
 
Shri Athawale described Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami as his good friend and appreciated the development work being undertaken in the state under his leadership. He said that Uttarakhand has made notable progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami.
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First State-Level Mapping Programme For Children With Autism And Specific Learning Disability Launched in Dehradun

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First State-Level Mapping Programme For Children With Autism And Specific Learning Disability Launched in Dehradun

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First State-Level Mapping Programme For Children With Autism And Specific Learning Disability Launched in Dehradun
First State-Level Mapping Programme For Children With Autism And Specific Learning Disability Launched in Dehradun
First State-Level Mapping Programme For Children With Autism And Specific Learning Disability Launched in Dehradun
First State-Level Mapping Programme For Children With Autism And Specific Learning Disability Launched in Dehradun
First State-Level Mapping Programme For Children With Autism And Specific Learning Disability Launched in Dehradun

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