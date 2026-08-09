Flower Shower from a Helicopter Infused Kanwariyas With Renewed Energy

Scorching roads, blisters on the feet and a journey of hundreds of kilometres on foot. For Kanwariyas immersed in devotion to Lord Shiva, Saturday became memorable when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed them with a shower of flowers on the soil of Meerut. In addition, Kanwariyas became emotional on witnessing flowers raining down from the sky through a helicopter. Some greeted the Chief Minister with folded hands, while others expressed their joy with chants of “Har Har Mahadev.” The flower shower from the helicopter seemed to infuse new energy into the Kanwariyas’ enthusiasm.

As soon as the flower shower from the helicopter began, Kanwariyas walking on the road raised their hands in gratitude while chanting “Har Har Bam Bam.” The entire atmosphere became immersed in devotion to Lord Shiva. During this time, excitement and pride replaced fatigue on the faces of the Kanwariyas.

Rahul, a Shiva devotee travelling from Haridwar to Faridabad carrying Gangajal, said, “It is a matter of pride that the Chief Minister came among the Kanwariyas and honoured us. Yogi Ji did not merely shower flowers upon us; he honoured our faith, penance and devotion. This moment will be remembered for a lifetime.”

Rohit, a resident of Delhi, said, “After walking continuously for several days, the body had become tired. Travelling amid humidity, heat and crowds is not easy, but when flowers rained down from the helicopter and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appeared before us, all the fatigue disappeared in a moment.”

Other Shiva devotees travelling with Rohit said, “We have set out for the darshan of Baba Bholenath. The way Yogi Ji welcomed us in Meerut is nothing less than a blessing for us.”

Mukul, a Kanwariya from Ghaziabad, said, “The manner in which the Chief Minister is monitoring arrangements throughout the journey shows how serious the Yogi government is about our pilgrimage. The Chief Minister himself is inspecting the Kanwar route. By showering flowers upon us, he has conveyed the message that Kanwariyas are not merely travellers for the government, but devotees and guests of Lord Shiva. Truly, Yogi Ji has won our hearts.”

Anuj, a resident of Delhi, said, “After returning home, I will certainly narrate the story of the grand welcome received in Meerut. We are carrying Gangajal back to our city, but we will also carry this memory of Meerut with us. We will never forget witnessing flowers raining from the helicopter and seeing the Chief Minister welcoming the Kanwariyas.”

Lakshmi, who arrived carrying a Kanwar from Bulandshahr, described the flower shower as an extremely emotional moment. She said, “Seeing flowers being showered upon Shiva devotees who have set out with faith in Lord Shiva filled my heart with happiness. This honour from the Chief Minister is a matter of joy and pride.”

Shiva devotees Vijaya and Jayanti from Hapur said, “Receiving such honour along with devotion to Lord Shiva during the Kanwar Yatra is a very pleasant experience. Very good facilities have been provided in Uttar Pradesh during the Kanwar Yatra, especially for women Kanwariyas. The welcome received in Meerut will always remain in our memories.”

After the flower shower, a remarkable level of enthusiasm was visible among the Kanwariyas. Shiva devotees continued towards their destinations chanting “Bam Bam Bhole” along routes decorated with flowers. Some carried the Tricolour, while others moved ahead waving saffron flags. Flowers raining from the sky and the chants of “Har Har Mahadev” echoing across the roads made this stage of the Kanwar Yatra special.

The Kanwariyas said that the honour shown by the Chief Minister had infused them with new energy and that they were now moving forward with even greater enthusiasm to offer Gangajal to Baba Bholenath.

Glimpses…

After receiving information about the Chief Minister’s arrival, many Kanwariyas from other states had stayed at camps near the venue since Friday night. Everyone was eager to catch a glimpse of Gorakshapeethadheeshwar Yogi Adityanath. As soon as Yogi Adityanath arrived on the stage, the enthusiasm of the Kanwariyas doubled.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who arrived to shower flowers upon the Kanwariyas, continued the flower shower uninterrupted for 20 minutes. During this period, he and other public representatives remained present on the stage, while a team of administrative and police officers showered flowers on the Kanwar route from a helicopter in the sky.

A large number of decorated Kanwars accompanied by DJs were also passing along the Kanwar route. Whenever a DJ-equipped Kanwar approached the stage, the enthusiasm of Shiva devotees increased upon seeing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During this time, on several Kanwars, devotees replaced the religious songs playing on the DJs and started playing the song “Jo Ram Ko Laaye Hain, Hum Unko Laayenge.”

During the flower shower, thousands of Shiva devotees were standing on both sides of the National Highway. Traffic movement continued on one side, while devotees of Bholenath passed in front of the stage on the other. A large number of police personnel were also deployed in civil dress to maintain arrangements.

Every Kanwar pilgrim passing by the stage tried to pause for a longer time in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During this period, large Kanwars were also passing in front of the stage. To ensure that traffic arrangements were not disrupted, CM Yogi, while respecting the sentiments of the Shiva devotees, encouraged them and also gestured for them to continue moving forward. The Kanwar pilgrims would then greet the Chief Minister and proceed towards their destinations in a celebratory mood.

During the flower shower, not only BJP public representatives but also representatives of NDA constituent parties were present. As the flower shower continued, public representatives took turns joining Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in showering flowers. During this time, the Chief Minister noticed Chandan Chauhan, MP from Bijnor belonging to the RLD, and Rajkumar Sangwan, MP from Baghpat. He immediately called both MPs to his side and had them participate in the flower shower along with him.