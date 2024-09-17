Former Indian Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani Talks On Gender Parity with Leaders of World Bank

Former Indian Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani met with World Bank Leaders just yesterday to discuss how India has been a leader in the global south regarding gender parity

Former Indian Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani met with World Bank Leaders just yesterday to discuss how India has been a leader in the global south regarding gender parity. Madam Smriti Irani addressed leaders in Washington, DC, about the importance of expanding gender equity in India and throughout the Global South on Monday, September 16.

“In order to expand our global competitiveness, leaders of government and commerce throughout the Global South must ensure that gender equity policies are fully implemented,” Madam Irani said. “Education, healthcare, childcare, and housing policies disproportionately impact women – especially in developing and growing economies like ours. It is critical that we get the policy right so that women and girls can help lead government and industry, while also fulfilling their personal potential.”

Madam Irani is the former Minister of Women and Child Development of the Alliance for Global Good – Gender Equity and Equality. The Alliance is a privately funded, Indian based, non-governmental organization (NGO) working to empower women across the globe achieve their economic potential.

While addressing the World Bank leaders, Madam Irani spoke directly to the issues of gender parity in the Global South and to the importance of engaging both political and corporate leadership. She specifically mentioned India’s work to advance education policy, expand programs investing in women-led enterprises and shift cultural mindsets towards women as issues core to gender equity.

“Our region of the world is growing in terms of population, economic output, and global influence, so it is incumbent upon us – as leaders – to have the foresight, will, and commitment to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to meet her or his potential,” Madame Irani said.

Madam Irani will continue to meet with government and business leaders in Washington, DC, over the next several days to discuss her priorities for gender equity.