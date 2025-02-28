Former NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino Visits Atal Tinkering Lab at Modern Public School, Delhi

Mike Massimino, former NASA astronaut and Columbia University professor, visits Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) in Delhi, inspiring students to explore STEM fields. His motivational talk highlighted space exploration and innovation in education.

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog hosted a special visit by Mike Massimino, former NASA astronaut and Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Columbia University, to the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) today in Delhi.

The visit aimed to inspire young minds and promote scientific curiosity among students by providing them with an opportunity to interact with a veteran astronaut who has been part of two space shuttle missions and played a crucial role in servicing the Hubble Space Telescope.

The dignitary was received by Ms. Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, along with students, followed by a presentation on Atal Tinkering Labs by Mr. Shubham Gupta, Innovation Lead, AIM, NITI Aayog.

During the visit, the students showcased various innovative projects developed within the lab, highlighting the impact of AIM in fostering a culture of problem-solving and critical thinking among young learners. Mr. Mike also interacted with the students who are part of famous AzaadiSat satellite launch, a joint initiative of ISRO & Spacekidz. The satellite is built by 750 girl students of 75 schools across India. The eight-kg satellite has 75 Femto experiments, selfie cameras to click pictures of its own solar panels and long-range communication transponders. Ms. Srimathy Kesan, Founder, Spacekidz also briefed Mr. Mike about this unique initiative promoting Girl students in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Mike Massimino, addressing the students, shared insights from his experiences as a NASA astronaut, the challenges of space missions, and the future of space exploration. His motivational speech encouraged students to dream big and explore STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields with passion.

About Atal Tinkering Labs

Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) are an initiative under Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, designed to cultivate an innovative mindset among school students. ATL is a workspace where young minds can give shape to their ideas through hands on do-it-yourself mode; and learn innovation skills. Young children get a chance to work with tools and equipment to understand the concepts of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). ATL contains educational and learning ‘do it yourself’ kits and equipment on – science, electronics, robotics, open-source microcontroller boards, sensors and 3D printers and computers.

About Mike Massimino

Mr. Mike Massimino, a former NASA astronaut, is a professor of mechanical engineering at Columbia University and the senior advisor for space programs at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. He received a BS from Columbia University, and MS degrees in mechanical engineering and in technology and policy, as well as a PhD in mechanical engineering, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

After working as an engineer at IBM, NASA, and McDonnell Douglas Aerospace, along with academic appointments at Rice University and at the Georgia Institute of Technology, he was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1996, and is the veteran of two space flights, the fourth and fifth Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions in 2002 and 2009. Mike has a team record for the number of hours spacewalking in a single space shuttle mission, and he was also the first person to tweet from space. During his NASA career he received two NASA Space Flight Medals, the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, the American Astronautical Society’s Flight Achievement Award, and the Star of Italian Solidarity.

He is the Senior Adviser for Space Programs at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City. He is also a professor in Columbia University’s engineering school, The Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science.