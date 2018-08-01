On the occasion of its 59th Founder's day, Janki Devi Memorial College welcomed the Honourable Former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate the newly constructed hostel. He was received by Professor Yogesh Tyagi, Vice Chancellor, the University of Delhi and Dr Swati Pal, Principal, Janki Devi Memorial College.

On the occasion of its 59th Founder’s day, Janki Devi Memorial College welcomed the Honourable Former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate the newly constructed hostel. He was received by Professor Yogesh Tyagi, Vice Chancellor, the University of Delhi and Dr Swati Pal, Principal, Janki Devi Memorial College. He inaugurated the hostel ‘Krishna’ by unveiling its foundation stone and cutting the ribbon.

The HFP was accompanied on the dais by Professor Tyagi, Dr Swati Pal, Mr. Aditya Krishna, Chairperson of the governing body and Professor Swati Saha. Dr Swati Pal expressed the wish that the hostel will be a new beginning for the college and will be a haven for its residents.

The HFP expressed his happiness on being among students of JDMC. He reminded everyone that the founder’s day is an occasion for reflection on the past, present and the future. He commended the college for its annual publication ‘Janki’. He ended his address by telling the students that strength does not come from physical capacity but from the indomitable will of the individual.

On this empowering note, he bid farewell to the students, leaving behind his inspiring words.

