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Home > Press Release > From Self-Help Groups To Rural Enterprises: Women Powering Uttar Pradesh’s Economy

From Self-Help Groups To Rural Enterprises: Women Powering Uttar Pradesh’s Economy

Uttar Pradesh is transforming its rural economy by connecting nearly 10 million women to one million Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

CM Yogi (Photo: ANI)
CM Yogi (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-13 15:22 IST

In Uttar Pradesh, women’s empowerment is no longer just a social initiative, it is becoming a strong foundation for economic transformation. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government, through its various welfare initiatives and the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM), has been consistently connecting millions of rural women with self-employment, entrepreneurship, and financial independence. 

As a result, women are not only enhancing their household incomes through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) but are also playing a significant role in reshaping the rural economy.

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At present, nearly 10 million women across Uttar Pradesh are associated with around one million Self-Help Groups. These groups have gone beyond promoting savings and providing credit facilities. They have empowered women to establish businesses, access financial assistance, receive skill development training, and market their products effectively.

Reena Singh from Varanasi has emerged as an inspiring example of this transformation. After her husband met with an accident, she took responsibility for supporting her family and, along with 11 other women, started the Mahadev Self-Help Group. 

What began as a small initiative has now evolved into a successful enterprise engaged in the processing of turmeric, coriander, and pulses. This women-led business now records an annual turnover of over ₹80 lakh and provides employment and livelihood opportunities to more than 200 women.

Across various districts of the state, women are actively engaged in sectors such as agricultural produce processing, dairy farming, food product manufacturing, tailoring, handicrafts, and the operation of rural marts. 

They are no longer limited to selling raw materials but are adding value to their products through packaging, branding, and marketing. This has led to higher rural incomes, greater local employment generation, and a reduction in migration from villages.

To further strengthen women entrepreneurship, expanding access to digital technology, modern equipment, skill development, e-commerce platforms, and larger markets remains essential. The Yogi Government’s women-centric empowerment policies are creating a strong foundation in this direction. 

Alongside industrial growth, investment, and infrastructure development, women-led rural enterprises have emerged as vital pillars of Uttar Pradesh’s inclusive and sustainable development. These empowered women are now giving fresh momentum to the vision of a Viksit Uttar Pradesh and a Viksit Bharat.

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From Self-Help Groups To Rural Enterprises: Women Powering Uttar Pradesh’s Economy

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From Self-Help Groups To Rural Enterprises: Women Powering Uttar Pradesh’s Economy
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