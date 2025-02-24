From Smart Cities To Energy: Adani’s ₹1.1 Lakh Crore Vision For Madhya Pradesh – All You Need To Know

Adani Group to invest ₹1.1 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh, creating 1.2 lakh jobs. Future plans include ₹1 lakh crore for smart city, airport, and coal projects.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced a massive ₹1.1 lakh crore investment in Madhya Pradesh at the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal. The investment will be spread across pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters, and thermal energy, generating over 1.2 lakh jobs by 2030.

Addressing the summit, Adani praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for their leadership in transforming India’s economic landscape and making Madhya Pradesh one of the most investment-ready states.

Major Investments and Future Plans

The Adani Group has already invested ₹50,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh across energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and agri-business, creating over 25,000 jobs. The fresh ₹1.1 lakh crore investment aims to further boost the state’s industrial ecosystem.

Additionally, Adani revealed that discussions are underway with the state government for an extra ₹1 lakh crore investment in a greenfield smart city, an airport project, and a coal-gasification project.

Praise for Modi and Yadav’s Leadership

Adani credited PM Modi’s initiatives, such as Make in India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, for reshaping India’s global standing. He also commended CM Mohan Yadav’s focus on ease of doing business and infrastructure development, citing the state’s projected GSDP of ₹15 lakh crore in FY25 as a testament to its economic progress.

Commitment to Madhya Pradesh’s Growth

“These are not just investments; they are milestones in a shared journey,” Adani said, reaffirming his commitment to making Madhya Pradesh a leader in industrial and economic growth.

The Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025, attended by industry leaders, policymakers, and global investors, serves as a platform to drive investments and explore new economic opportunities.

