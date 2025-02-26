Gautam Adani Reflects On Maha Kumbh, Recalls “Special Experience”

The Adani Group had joined hands with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to serve meals among devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Industrialist Gautam Adani shared his reflections on the Maha Kumbh Mela and expressed his gratitude for being able to serve lakhs of devotees at the religious gathering.

While recalling his Prayagraj visit on 21 January, he wrote about an experience that was particularly special for him. “I still remember that emotional moment when I was distributing Aarti Sangrah in the camp of Gita Press near Lete Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj. An old lady, about 80 years of age, came to me through the crowd and blessed me by placing her hand on my head. What I felt at that moment was beyond words – a deep spiritual touch, which I will cherish throughout my life. For me, service is not just an action, but a prayer resonating in my heart – a prayer that always keeps me grounded in humility and dedication,” Gautam Adani wrote in the country’s largest Hindi daily.

During his visit with his family, Gautam Adani distributed Mahaprasad and Aarti Sangrah among the devotees at the Maha Kumbh.

The Adani Group had also collaborated with Gita Press for the distribution of copies of Aarti Sangrah (a collection of hymns) among the devotees. Apart from this, free golf cart services were organised for the elderly, women and children at the Maha Kumbh.

This time, the Adani Group also took a special initiative for its employees. “We gave them the option to apply online if they wanted to volunteer at the Maha Kumbh. Within a few hours,thousands of members applied for this cause.

More than 5,000 members of the Adani family took the pledge to serve at the Maha Kumbh,” he wrote. “I believe that service is the best way to realise God… We consider ourselves blessed because we could serve lakhs of devotees.”

