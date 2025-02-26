Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Press Release»
  • Gautam Adani Reflects On Maha Kumbh, Recalls “Special Experience”

Gautam Adani Reflects On Maha Kumbh, Recalls “Special Experience”

The Adani Group had joined hands with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to serve meals among devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Gautam Adani Reflects On Maha Kumbh, Recalls “Special Experience”


Industrialist Gautam Adani shared his reflections on the Maha Kumbh Mela and expressed his gratitude for being able to serve lakhs of devotees at the religious gathering.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While recalling his Prayagraj visit on 21 January, he wrote about an experience that was particularly special for him. I still remember that emotional moment when I was distributing Aarti Sangrah in the camp of Gita Press near Lete Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj. An old lady, about 80 years of age, came to me through the crowd and blessed me by placing her hand on my head. What I felt at that moment was beyond words – a deep spiritual touch, which I will cherish throughout my life. For me, service is not just an action, but a prayer resonating in my heart a prayer that always keeps me grounded in humility and dedication,” Gautam Adani wrote in the country’s largest Hindi daily.

During his visit with his family, Gautam Adani distributed Mahaprasad and Aarti Sangrah among the devotees at the Maha Kumbh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Adani Group had joined hands with theInternational Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to serve meals among devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Adani Group had also collaborated with Gita Press for the distribution of copies of Aarti Sangrah (a collection of hymns) among the devotees. Apart from this, free golf cart services were organised for the elderly, women and children at the Maha Kumbh.

This time, the Adani Group also took a special initiative for its employees. “We gave them the option to apply online if they wanted to volunteer at the Maha Kumbh. Within a few hours,thousands of members applied for this cause.

More than 5,000 members of the Adani family took the pledge to serve at the Maha Kumbh,” he wrote. “I believe that service is the best way to realise God We consider ourselves blessed because we could serve lakhs of devotees.”

ALSO READ: From Smart Cities To Energy: Adani’s ₹1.1 Lakh Crore Vision For Madhya Pradesh – All You Need To Know

Filed under

Gautam Adani Mahakumbh 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant Wife

”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant...

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign Aid

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign...

Entertainment

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And Epic Comic Timing

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine