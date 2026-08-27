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Home > Press Release > GiMA Awards & Festival to return in 2027 to Reimagine India’s Music Culture for a New Generation

GiMA Awards & Festival to return in 2027 to Reimagine India’s Music Culture for a New Generation

Celebrating the magical moment, Sabbas Joseph, Co-Founder, GiMA, commented, “GiMA was created to give Indian music a platform of its own. Over the last decade, the way music is created, discovered, consumed and celebrated has transformed dramatically.

The announcement was made by Wizcraft Entertainment at the 10th edition of All About Music in Mumbai in the presence of leading creators,
The announcement was made by Wizcraft Entertainment at the 10th edition of All About Music in Mumbai in the presence of leading creators,

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 13:40 IST

The sound of India is changing & so is GiMA. The Global Indian Music Academy Awards (GiMA), India’s most-respected pioneering music award platform, is set to return in 2027 in a new avatar. The announcement was made by Wizcraft Entertainment at the 10th edition of All About Music in Mumbai in the presence of leading creators, industry experts and key decision-makers shaping India’s evolving music ecosystem. Global hip hop sensation Raja Kumari and globally recognised Rajasthani folk singer-composer, Mame Khan held the GiMA trophy aloft marking the launch alongside GiMA Founders Sabbas Joseph, Andre Timmins and Viraf Sarkari.
 
Celebrating the magical moment, Sabbas Joseph, Co-Founder, GiMA, commented, “GiMA was created to give Indian music a platform of its own. Over the last decade, the way music is created, discovered, consumed and celebrated has transformed dramatically. Today, regional sounds travel globally, independent artists can build audiences without borders while creators and platforms are shaping music culture in entirely new ways. We believe it’s time to create a platform that both provides a platform for showcasing, connecting talent and to honour the best. We are excited to announce that GiMA returns in 2027, in a new avatar that celebrates where Indian music has come from and, more importantly, where it is going.”
 
Mame Khan, acclaimed Rajasthani folk musician, said, “GiMA has always represented something very special to me, a platform where the many voices of Indian music can come together and be celebrated. We’ve missed GiMA. To see GiMA return is incredibly exciting, because India’s music is so much bigger than any one genre or language. From our folk traditions and regional sounds to contemporary and independent music, every voice has a story to tell. I am honoured to be part of this new chapter of GiMA and to see Indian music being celebrated not just across the country, but on a truly global stage.”
 
Raja Kumari, Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper, singer and songwriter, added “Music has no borders, and India has never had just one sound. What makes this moment for GiMA so exciting is its opportunity to bring together the incredible diversity of Indian music, from the sounds rooted in our traditions to the new voices, genres and creators shaping what comes next. Being part of the GiMA’s launch is meaningful because it feels like we are not just celebrating where Indian music has been, but opening the door to where it is going. I’m excited to be part of that journey and to see Indian music connect with audiences around the world.”
 
First launched in 2010, GiMA has been created to recognise and celebrate excellence across India’s diverse music landscape, bringing together film, non-film music and traditional music on a dedicated platform. After six editions, GiMA returns with a renewed vision that reflects the dramatic evolution of India’s music ecosystem reflecting changes in which audiences discover, experience and celebrate music.
 
From the sounds you know to the ones listeners are about to discover, GiMA’s new chapter will celebrate the extraordinary breadth of Indian music: film, non-film, traditional, regional and independent, while creating a platform for new voices, new cultures and new collaborations. From India to the world, and from the world to India, GiMA aims to bring together the diverse sounds, stories and talent that are shaping the future of music.
 
India’s music ecosystem today is more diverse, connected and global than ever before. Regional sounds are crossing borders, independent artists are building audiences beyond traditional pathways, creators are influencing discovery and digital platforms are reshaping how music reaches listeners around the world. GiMA’s return in 2027 aims to reflect this transformation, building on the legacy of the original Global Indian Music Academy while creating a platform designed for the way music is discovered, experienced and celebrated today. Moving beyond the traditional awards-show format, GiMA will evolve into a digital-first music culture platform, bringing together film, non-film, traditional, regional, independent and emerging music through original content, discovery, collaborations, live experiences and awards.
 
At the inaugural GiMA Awards in 2010, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising her extraordinary contribution to Indian music and positioning her as an inspiration for generations of musicians. Shankar Mahadevan fronted “Ek Pyaar ka Nagma” performed with colleague-composers, Ehsaan-Loy, Uttam Singh, Salim-Sulaiman, Shantanu Moitra, Lesley Lewis, Raju Singh, AR Rahman joined Asha Bhosle on stage to present the honour to Lataji. GIMA celebrated landmark musical collaborations, including Shankar, Ehsaan & Loy with the Shillong Chamber Choir, with the acclaimed trio marking 20 years of their musical journey through a special collaboration.
 
GiMA created powerful musical tributes, including a tribute to Pyarelal jiin 2011 featuring Sonu Nigam and Shah Rukh Khan, with Pyarelal ji conducting the orchestra. GiMA also commemorated 20 years of A.R. Rahman’s musical journeythrough a special tribute featuring performances by Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Naresh Iyer, Shaan, Mohit Chauhan, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthi, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam and Udit Narayan. GiMA also provided a platform for artists to explore new dimensions of their creative identities. Shraddha Kapoor’s GiMA 2015 moment, where she received recognition for her singing performance of “Galliyan”, became an important moment in her journey into music culture. Ranveer Singh also hosted his first-ever live show at GiMA, alongside performing a rap tribute to the music industry. These moments reflect GiMA’s original purpose: to bring together talent, genres and generations, while creating a space where music can move beyond boundaries.
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GiMA Awards & Festival to return in 2027 to Reimagine India’s Music Culture for a New Generation

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GiMA Awards & Festival to return in 2027 to Reimagine India’s Music Culture for a New Generation

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GiMA Awards & Festival to return in 2027 to Reimagine India’s Music Culture for a New Generation
GiMA Awards & Festival to return in 2027 to Reimagine India’s Music Culture for a New Generation
GiMA Awards & Festival to return in 2027 to Reimagine India’s Music Culture for a New Generation
GiMA Awards & Festival to return in 2027 to Reimagine India’s Music Culture for a New Generation

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