Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Global Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Firm, Lam Research Bets Big On Karnataka With An INR 10,000 Cr Investment

This announcement was made by Mr. Sesha Varadarajan, Senior Vice President, Global Products Group at Lam Research at the inaugural ceremony of Invest Karnataka 2025 (12th Feb, 2025).

Lam Research committed an investment of over INR 10,000Cr in Karnataka over the next few years. This announcement was made by Mr. Sesha Varadarajan, Senior Vice President, Global Products Group at Lam Research at the inaugural ceremony of Invest Karnataka 2025 (12th Feb, 2025).

Lam Research is an American company that develops tools essential for semiconductor manufacturing. These tools are used in wafer processing and wiring of semiconductor devices. This announcement and investment is a huge addition to Karnataka’s semiconductor ecosystem. It showcases the confidence and potential of Karnataka in these strategic sectors.

Lam Research has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Karnataka to earmark a land parcel owned by KIADB for the planned investment. The Chief Minister emphasized that this investment places Karnataka at the heart of the global semiconductor ecosystem.

Also Read: Invest Karnataka 2025: Key Sessions To Watch Out For On February 13

