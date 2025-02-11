The Government of Karnataka has unveiled its ambitious Industrial Policy 2024-29 on the inaugural day of the Global Investors Meet – Invest Karnataka 2025.

The Government of Karnataka has unveiled its ambitious Industrial Policy 2024-29 on the inaugural day of the Global Investors Meet – Invest Karnataka 2025. The policy was officially launched by, Shri D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, in the presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Siddaramaiah, Shri M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries & Infrastructure Development, and other senior government officials.

Key Objectives of the Industrial Policy 2024-29

Employment Creation: Generate employment opportunities for approximately 20 lakh people by 2029, contributing to the socio-economic development of the state. Manufacturing Growth: Accelerate the annual growth rate of the manufacturing sector to 12%, targeting an investment of INR 7.5 lakh crore. Sustainability Leadership: Position Karnataka as a leader in sustainable industrial practices through incentives for green manufacturing. Focus on Sunrise Sectors: Establish Karnataka’s leadership in ESDM, Advanced Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, and Future Mobility. Inclusive Development: Ensure balanced regional growth by promoting industrial expansion in underdeveloped areas. Investor-Friendly Ecosystem: Streamline approvals and enhance investor experience through digitalization and the Single Window System.

Industry Status for Logistics & Warehousing

Recognizing the growing significance of logistics and warehousing, the Government of Karnataka has accorded it ‘Industry’ status, enabling greater support and investment. To address the industry’s skill shortage, the government will introduce several workforce upskilling initiatives, including:

Industry-connect workshops and skill gap assessments.

and skill gap assessments. Vocational and technical training programs aligned with industry needs.

aligned with industry needs. Specialized courses added to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to train professionals for the sector.

These efforts aim to bridge skill gaps, enhance competency, and create a highly skilled workforce for the logistics and warehousing industry.

Key Highlights of the New Industrial Policy