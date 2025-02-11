Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
we-woman
Government of Karnataka Launches New Industrial Policy 2024-29 At Invest Karnataka 2025

The Government of Karnataka has unveiled its ambitious Industrial Policy 2024-29 on the inaugural day of the Global Investors Meet – Invest Karnataka 2025.

Government of Karnataka Launches New Industrial Policy 2024-29 At Invest Karnataka 2025


The Government of Karnataka has unveiled its ambitious Industrial Policy 2024-29 on the inaugural day of the Global Investors Meet – Invest Karnataka 2025. The policy was officially launched by, Shri D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, in the presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Siddaramaiah, Shri M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries & Infrastructure Development, and other senior government officials.

Key Objectives of the Industrial Policy 2024-29

  1. Employment Creation: Generate employment opportunities for approximately 20 lakh people by 2029, contributing to the socio-economic development of the state.
  2. Manufacturing Growth: Accelerate the annual growth rate of the manufacturing sector to 12%, targeting an investment of INR 7.5 lakh crore.
  3. Sustainability Leadership: Position Karnataka as a leader in sustainable industrial practices through incentives for green manufacturing.
  4. Focus on Sunrise Sectors: Establish Karnataka’s leadership in ESDM, Advanced Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, and Future Mobility.
  5. Inclusive Development: Ensure balanced regional growth by promoting industrial expansion in underdeveloped areas.
  6. Investor-Friendly Ecosystem: Streamline approvals and enhance investor experience through digitalization and the Single Window System.

Industry Status for Logistics & Warehousing

Recognizing the growing significance of logistics and warehousing, the Government of Karnataka has accorded it ‘Industry’ status, enabling greater support and investment. To address the industry’s skill shortage, the government will introduce several workforce upskilling initiatives, including:

  • Industry-connect workshops and skill gap assessments.
  • Vocational and technical training programs aligned with industry needs.
  • Specialized courses added to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to train professionals for the sector.

These efforts aim to bridge skill gaps, enhance competency, and create a highly skilled workforce for the logistics and warehousing industry.

Key Highlights of the New Industrial Policy

  1. Flexible Subsidy Options: Investors can now choose between Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) and Capital Subsidy, catering to diverse industries, including high-CAPEX sectors and high-turnover industries.
  2. Sustainability Incentives: One-time capital subsidies for sustainability initiatives such as Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), air pollution control, energy efficiency, and electrification of thermal processes. Companies with Greenco certifications receive additional incentives.
    1. Integrated R&D and Manufacturing Boost: Industries that co-locate their Research & Development (R&D) centers or Global Capability Centers (GCCs) with manufacturing units will receive a 10% additional incentive, fostering innovation-driven growth.
    2. Empowering Women in the Workforce: Special incentives introduced for industries with higher female workforce participation, promoting gender inclusivity.
    3. Balanced Regional Development: Additional incentives provided for industries setting up in more backward and most backward talukas, ensuring equitable industrial growth.
    4. Enhanced Warehousing Support: Up to 20% capital subsidy on fixed capital investment for warehousing projects, along with stamp duty reimbursement and electricity duty exemptions for five years.
    5. Incentives for Worker Accommodation: Industrial dormitories will be incentivized with up to ₹1 crore capital subsidy or PLI for every 1,000-person accommodation, improving worker living conditions.
    6. Revised Zone Classification: The new policy expands Zone 1 to include 199 talukas, up from 152 in the previous policy, ensuring a more inclusive and widespread distribution of industrial benefits across Karnataka.

    A Step Towards Karnataka’s Industrial Future

    The Industrial Policy 2024-29 reaffirms Karnataka’s commitment to fostering sustainable, inclusive, and innovation-driven industrial growth. By introducing investor-friendly policies, sustainability incentives, and workforce development programs, the state aims to strengthen its position as a premier industrial and investment hub in India.

     

Filed under

Invest Karnataka 2025 The Government of Karnataka

