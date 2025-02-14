Government of Karnataka Recognizes 38 MSMEs at Invest Karnataka 2025

The Government of Karnataka honored 38 outstanding Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at the prestigious Invest Karnataka 2025—Global Investors Meet, recognizing their contributions to industrial growth and innovation.

The Government of Karnataka honored 38 outstanding Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at the prestigious Invest Karnataka 2025—Global Investors Meet, recognizing their contributions to industrial growth and innovation. The awards were presented in the presence of Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot (Governor of Karnataka), Shri D.K. Shivakumar (Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka), Shri M.B. Patil (Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries of Karnataka), Smt. Shobha Karandlaje (Minister of State for Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Shri Ramalinga Reddy (Chairman of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation), and Shri N. Chaluvaraya Swamy (Minister of Agriculture of Karnataka).

The awards were conferred in multiple categories, including the Sector Excellence Award, Empowerment Achievement Award, Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur Award, and Best Performer in the District, reflecting Karnataka’s commitment to fostering innovation and inclusivity in the MSME sector.

In the lead-up to Invest Karnataka 2025, the government implemented several MSME-focused initiatives, including technology upskilling programs, financial enablement, and business matchmaking opportunities to ensure industrial development extends beyond Bengaluru and reaches all parts of the state.

Winners of the MSME Awards – Invest Karnataka 2025

Sector Excellence Award

Aerospace and Defense: Southfield Coatings Private Limited (Kolar)

Southfield Coatings Private Limited (Kolar) Auto, Auto Components, and EV: Gokul MetaTech Pvt. Ltd. (Belagavi)

Gokul MetaTech Pvt. Ltd. (Belagavi) Clean Energy: LEO Engineers (Belagavi)

LEO Engineers (Belagavi) FMCG, Retail, and Agro-processing: Western Coffee Curers & Exports Private Limited (Kodagu)

Western Coffee Curers & Exports Private Limited (Kodagu) Healthcare, Biotech, and Pharmaceuticals: Barcode Biosciences Pvt Ltd (Bengaluru-Urban)

Barcode Biosciences Pvt Ltd (Bengaluru-Urban) Machine Tools and Capital Goods: Trishul Winding Solutions Pvt Ltd (Ramnagara)

Trishul Winding Solutions Pvt Ltd (Ramnagara) ESDM: Strategi Automation Solutions Pvt Ltd (Mysuru)

Strategi Automation Solutions Pvt Ltd (Mysuru) Textiles, Handicrafts, and Handlooms: Sri Nandishwar Gin Press Industries (Bengaluru-Rural)

Sri Nandishwar Gin Press Industries (Bengaluru-Rural) Core Manufacturing: HIPL India Pvt Ltd (Raichur)

HIPL India Pvt Ltd (Raichur) Others: Colorflex Global Pvt Ltd (Ramnagara)

Empowerment Achievement Award

Earthens (Tumakuru)

Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur Award

Netravati Polypack Private Limited (Bagalkote)

Best Performer in the District

Krishna Sagar Irrigations (Bagalkote)

Vibratec Acoustic Products India Private Limited (Belagavi)

M/s Halleys Blue Steels Private Limited (Bellary)

TIEA Connectors Pvt Ltd (Bengaluru-Rural)

Karnataka Paper Industry (Bidar)

Chenguang Natural Extracts (India) Pvt Ltd (Chamrajnagar)

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Limited (Chikkaballapur)

R R Agrotech (Chitradurga)

Oshima Systems Private Limited (Dakshina Kannada)

Sri Mallikarjuna Industries (Davangere)

Shri Sai Agro Equipments Private Limited (Dharwad)

Harsha Home Products (Gadag)

TEK-PIK Industries Pvt Ltd (Hassan)

Freshgreen Agro Exports Private Limited (Haveri)

Sankalp Irrigation System (Kalaburgi)

Micropore (Kolar)

M/S: NOFH Private Limited (Koppal)

Rangsons Aerospace Private Limited (Mandya)

Southern Artisans Craft Centre Private Limited (Mysuru)

Kushi Agro Foods (Raichur)

Kasturi Coconut Processing (Ramnagara)

System Rack Technologies (Tumakuru)

Adithya Exports (Udupi)

S M Enterprises (Uttara Kannada)

Gajalaxmi Metal Products (Vijayapura)

Asian Agro and Food Processing Industries (Yadgir)

This recognition underscores Karnataka’s dedication to fostering entrepreneurship and driving industrial growth across diverse sectors. Invest Karnataka 2025 continues to serve as a premier platform for global investors, showcasing the state’s pro-business policies and commitment to sustainable industrial development.