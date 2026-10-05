LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Government Outreach Brings New Momentum to Border Development

Government Outreach Brings New Momentum to Border Development

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Cabinet meetings will no longer remain confined to Dehradun and will also be held in different districts of the state. This will provide an opportunity to bring local issues, development potential and regional priorities directly before the government. The government is committed to reducing the distance between governance and the people and ensuring that the benefits of development schemes reach the last mile.

The Chief Minister said that border areas are not merely the geographical boundaries of the state, but are an important link in the country’s security, culture and development.
The Chief Minister said that border areas are not merely the geographical boundaries of the state, but are an important link in the country’s security, culture and development.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 13:10 IST

In a new initiative to take governance closer to the remote and border areas of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a meeting of the State Cabinet at the NHPC premises in Banbasa, Champawat district, adjoining the India-Nepal international border. The Cabinet meeting was held in Champawat district for the first time, during which dozens of important decisions were taken.
 
Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Cabinet meetings will no longer remain confined to Dehradun and will also be held in different districts of the state. This will provide an opportunity to bring local issues, development potential and regional priorities directly before the government. The government is committed to reducing the distance between governance and the people and ensuring that the benefits of development schemes reach the last mile.
 
The Chief Minister said that border areas are not merely the geographical boundaries of the state, but are an important link in the country’s security, culture and development. Connecting people living in border areas with the mainstream of development is a priority of the state government. Efforts are being made to further strengthen basic infrastructure, employment opportunities, tourism and connectivity in these areas.
 
He said that holding Cabinet meetings in different parts of the state will help the government understand local conditions, public expectations and development requirements more closely. It will also facilitate effective and prompt decisions on issues specific to each region.
 
‘Farra/Chhantoli’—A Priceless Heritage of Devbhoomi’s Folk Tradition—Presented
 
During the Cabinet meeting in Banbasa, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami and the members of the Council of Ministers were presented with ‘Farra/Chhantoli’, a priceless symbol of the rich folk traditions of Devbhoomi. It is a traditional shield associated with the famous Bagwal tradition of Devidhura in Champawat.
 
The traditional shield used during the Bagwal tradition is primarily crafted from bamboo or ringal strips in an umbrella-like shape. The presentation of this traditional heritage to the Chief Minister and Cabinet ministers symbolised the honour and recognition of Devbhoomi’s rich folk culture, traditions and the distinctive cultural identity of the border region.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Government Outreach Brings New Momentum to Border Development

RELATED News

TEDxIEMSaltLake 2026 explores loneliness and human connection in the era of AI

Rs 3,824.87 Crore Transferred Directly Into Women’s Bank Accounts As Sanman Rashi in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Surat Becomes ICA-GemLab’s First Base in the Indian Subcontinent

Forteasia Group Powers APL Forteasia Cup 2026 as Title Sponsor; 18 Teams Kick Off Cricket Carnival in Faridabad

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Lauds Prabha Khaitan’s Legacy at ‘Ek Mulakat’ in Kolkata

LATEST NEWS

Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Check All Details of Argentine Legend’s Final Match – Opponent, Venue, Date, Timing, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel And More

82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour, Parents Furious

WATCH VIDEO: “You Have To Wait” — Gautam Gambhir Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Be Patient For His Chance

IND-A vs AUS-A: Punjab Kings All-Rounder Replaces Hardik Pandya In India A One-Day Squad To Face Australia A

WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’

Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Boy Slapped 5 Times Over Ball Hit Girl In Surat Society, CCTV Shows Child Forced To Apologise

In Pics: Lionel Messi Arrives in Argentina Ahead of Farewell Match vs Benin, Here’s All You Need to Know Date, Time And More

Hong Kong Sixes 2026 India Squad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Nitish Rana Among 7 IPL Stars

IND vs WI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Continue To Open? Arshdeep Singh And Kuldeep Yadav To Return — Team India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I

Pakistan’s Balochistan Sees 308 Percent Surge in Enforced Disappearances Since 2020: Report

Government Outreach Brings New Momentum to Border Development

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Government Outreach Brings New Momentum to Border Development

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Government Outreach Brings New Momentum to Border Development
Government Outreach Brings New Momentum to Border Development
Government Outreach Brings New Momentum to Border Development
Government Outreach Brings New Momentum to Border Development
Government Outreach Brings New Momentum to Border Development

QUICK LINKS