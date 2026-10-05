Government Outreach Brings New Momentum to Border Development

In a new initiative to take governance closer to the remote and border areas of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a meeting of the State Cabinet at the NHPC premises in Banbasa, Champawat district, adjoining the India-Nepal international border. The Cabinet meeting was held in Champawat district for the first time, during which dozens of important decisions were taken.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Cabinet meetings will no longer remain confined to Dehradun and will also be held in different districts of the state. This will provide an opportunity to bring local issues, development potential and regional priorities directly before the government. The government is committed to reducing the distance between governance and the people and ensuring that the benefits of development schemes reach the last mile.

The Chief Minister said that border areas are not merely the geographical boundaries of the state, but are an important link in the country’s security, culture and development. Connecting people living in border areas with the mainstream of development is a priority of the state government. Efforts are being made to further strengthen basic infrastructure, employment opportunities, tourism and connectivity in these areas.

He said that holding Cabinet meetings in different parts of the state will help the government understand local conditions, public expectations and development requirements more closely. It will also facilitate effective and prompt decisions on issues specific to each region.

‘Farra/Chhantoli’—A Priceless Heritage of Devbhoomi’s Folk Tradition—Presented

During the Cabinet meeting in Banbasa, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami and the members of the Council of Ministers were presented with ‘Farra/Chhantoli’, a priceless symbol of the rich folk traditions of Devbhoomi. It is a traditional shield associated with the famous Bagwal tradition of Devidhura in Champawat.