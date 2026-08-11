Government’s Resolve Is To Ensure Ease Of Living In The Life Of Every Citizen: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, “Gorakhpur is now witnessing visible transformation through a series of development works. Every road here is being connected to four-lane roads, while flyovers and overbridges are being constructed on a large scale. The ongoing sustainable development works and the ease of living brought about by them have given Gorakhpur a new identity. The government’s resolve is to ensure ease of living in the life of every citizen.”

CM Yogi was addressing a public meeting on Tuesday morning after inaugurating the widening and strengthening work of the road from Gorakhpur-Sonauli Road via Green City to Madhopur Bundh. At the programme organised at the ground near the STP in Netaji Subhash Chandra Nagar, the Chief Minister said, “People had been living in this area for a long time. Several schools have also been built here. Due to the narrow road, people had to face considerable difficulties in commuting. Heavy vehicles could not come this way. With the construction of this road for approximately two kilometres at a cost of around Rs 70 crore, several problems have been resolved. This has made commuting easier for people, while the problem of waterlogging has also been eliminated.” He also added, this road is an excellent route for making transportation easier.

Highlighting the importance of the newly constructed road from Green City to Madhopur Bundh, the Chief Minister stated, “With the connectivity provided by this route, those travelling to Varanasi, Lucknow, Nepal, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Balrampur and other places will no longer need to enter the city.” He added by saying, “The road from Rajghat via Habert Bundh to Madhopur embankment is being made four-lane. A flyover will also be constructed at Domingarh. People will be able to take the Domingarh four-lane bypass from here, reach Kalesar and then access the Lucknow route. Similarly, for travelling towards Nepal and Sonauli, the facility of travelling via Mahesra will be available.”

The Chief Minister stated that the government is providing many facilities for the people of Gorakhpur. At the road inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings and best wishes to all citizens on Sawan Shivratri. He also prayed to Devaadhideva Mahadev, Bhagwan Bholenath, for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens.

Cabinet Minister in the state government Dr. Sanjay Nishad, MP Ravikishan Shukla, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, BJP State Vice President and MLC Dr. Dharmendra Singh, MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh, Shriram Chauhan, Vipin Singh, Mahendrapal Singh, Pradeep Shukla and Sarvan Nishad, State Women’s Commission Vice Chairperson Charu Chaudhary, BJP District President Janardan Tiwari, Metropolitan President Ramesh Pratap Gupta, former Metropolitan President Rajesh Gupta, Kalibari Mahant Ravindradas and others were prominently present at the road inauguration ceremony.

Before addressing the public meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the newly constructed road at its starting point at the Green City turn on Gorakhpur-Sonauli Highway by cutting the ribbon amid Vedic chanting. On this occasion, he also unveiled the inauguration plaque. After the inauguration, he proceeded to the public meeting venue along the same route while inspecting the road construction work. Delighted to receive the gift of a widened and strengthened road up to Green City-Madhopur Bundh, local residents gave Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a rousing welcome on the occasion of the inauguration.

After inaugurating the road, while proceeding towards the public meeting venue, people at around a dozen locations welcomed CM Yogi with slogans and showered flowers, expressing their gratitude for this gift of development. Two elephants were also decorated and stationed along the roadside to welcome the Chief Minister.

The newly constructed 1.8-km-long road, built at a cost of around Rs 70 crore, branches off from National Highway-24 (Sonauli-Nautanwa-Gorakhpur) and passes through Green City and Patnia before reaching Madhopur Bundh. This road construction project has provided convenient commuting facilities to the people of Green City and several other colonies connected to this route. At the same time, proper drainage arrangements have also been made with the construction of drains on both sides of the road.