Half of Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana Beneficiaries Are in Their Most Financially Challenging Years; Over 50% Are in 36–59 Age Group

The Bhagwant Mann Government’s Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana is providing timely financial support to eligible women across the state at a time when rising household expenses, college admission costs and inflation are putting increasing pressure on family budgets.

Nearly 33 lakh women beneficiaries, who completed their registration by 25 June 2026, have received the assistance directly in their bank accounts, while the remaining eligible beneficiaries will receive it on 1 August. Almost 70 lakh women have enrolled under the scheme so far.

The scheme’s beneficiary profile shows that it is reaching women at a stage in life when financial responsibilities are often at their peak. More than half of all beneficiaries belong to the 36–45 years (25.2%) and 46–59 years (25.4%) age groups, together accounting for over 50% of the total beneficiaries.

These are the years when families typically shoulder their greatest financial commitments. Parents have to pay for their children’s education, college admissions, marriages, healthcare, housing, loan repayments and the care of ageing parents, while also planning for their own future. During this phase of life, every rupee counts. The monthly assistance under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana is helping women contribute directly to their households while easing the burden of essential expenses.

For many families, the assistance has become an important source of support for education, healthcare and everyday household needs.

Sunita Rani (48), a resident of Dhani Kharaswali village in Fazilka district, said the monthly assistance has enabled her to support her children’s education. “My daughter is pursuing a B.Tech degree and my son studies in Class XI. I have used most of the money to pay my son’s school fees and given the remaining amount to my husband. As a housewife, I have no independent income, so this assistance has given me the satisfaction of contributing to my family’s needs. My husband is also very happy with this support. Earlier, we received free electricity, then ₹10 lakh health insurance, and now this monthly financial support. The government has introduced several welfare schemes, especially for women,” she said.

She added that the assistance has reduced financial stress and helped ensure that her children’s education continues without interruption.

For Pachho (55), a resident of Ward No. 17 in Ferozepur, the scheme has provided much-needed relief during a particularly difficult phase of life. A widow living with her divorced daughter and grandson, Pachho has been struggling with poor health and limited financial resources. “I spent part of the money on my treatment and saved the rest for household expenses. My husband passed away years ago, and we have been living in difficult circumstances. This assistance from the Bhagwant Mann Government has been a great support for us,” she added.

She said the financial assistance also helped her pay her grandson’s school fees. Having assisted several people in applying for the scheme, she expressed happiness that many deserving families had benefited.

Karamjit Kaur (46), a member of a self-help group, said the monthly assistance has helped her meet everyday expenses while allowing her to invest in her family’s future. “Main taan is paise naal apni ainak banwai te scooty vich petrol pawa liya.” (I bought a new pair of spectacles and filled petrol in my scooter with this money.) “In the coming months, I plan to use it for my son’s sports expenses. He is a national-level hockey player,” she added.

A former kabaddi player herself, Karamjit appreciated the government’s focus on promoting sports alongside welfare initiatives aimed at improving the lives of ordinary families.

Preeti (28), another beneficiary from Fazilka, works as a domestic helper and is raising two school-going sons. She said the assistance arrived when education costs were becoming increasingly difficult to manage. “This money has helped us pay our children’s school fees. It has come at the right time and reduced our financial burden,” she said.

Similarly, widow Baljit Kaur said the monthly assistance has enabled her to meet medical expenses that had become increasingly difficult to afford, providing much-needed financial relief.

The experiences of beneficiaries across Punjab reflect the broader impact of the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, demonstrating how timely financial assistance is helping women manage household responsibilities, support their families and navigate periods of heightened financial pressure.