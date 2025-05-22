High-Level Indian Delegation In UAE To Build Global Consensus Against Cross-Border Terrorism

In today’s meeting, the Indian delegation met with H.H. Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

In a wide-reaching diplomatic initiative, India is sending seven groups of parliamentarians to dozens of countries around the world.

A high-level all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde, arrived in Abu Dhabi today as part of a four-nation diplomatic outreach to counter cross-border terrorism and misinformation campaigns. The UAE is the first stop in this strategic tour, which underscores India’s growing focus on international collaboration in the fight against terrorism.

The delegation, which includes prominent leaders such as Ms. Bansuri Swaraj, Shri E.T. Mohammed Basheer, Shri Atul Garg, Shri Sasmit Patra, Shri Manan Kumar Mishra, Shri Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Shri Sujan Chinoy, held crucial meetings with top UAE leadership and senior officials.

UAE Reaffirms Support After Pahalgam Attack

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan had earlier personally conveyed condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, following the tragic April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack targeting Indian tourists.

In today’s meeting, the Indian delegation met with H.H. Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. His Highness expressed solidarity with India, stating, “India and UAE will tackle terrorism together. The UAE will always stand by India.”

आंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तरावर दहशतवादविरोधातील मोहिमेचा एक भाग म्हणून, अबूधाबीमध्ये माझ्या नेतृत्वाखालील सर्वपक्षीय शिष्टमंडळासोबत नॅशनल मीडिया ऑफिसचे महासंचालक महामहिम डॉ. जमाल मोहम्मद ओबैद अल काबी यांच्यासोबत अर्थपूर्ण चर्चा केली. या भेटीत दहशतवाद आणि अतिरेकी विचारसरणीला थांबवण्यासाठी…

Operation Sindoor Gains Diplomatic Support

During engagements with H.E. Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, the delegation explained the rationale and scope of Operation Sindoor, India’s precise and non-escalatory response to the Kashmir attack.

“India-UAE relations go beyond trade and culture; they encompass security and strategic cooperation. Terrorism is against all humanity, and the global community must act now,” said H.E. Dr. Al Nuaimi.

Combating Misinformation Campaigns

The Indian leaders also held discussions with Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Director General of the UAE’s National Media Office, presenting factual evidence to counter Pakistan’s disinformation narratives. The delegation emphasized the need for accurate international reporting on India’s counter-terrorism measures.

Dr. Shrikant Shinde, in an interview with The National, UAE’s leading English daily, highlighted India’s persistent struggle against cross-border terrorism and how Operation Sindoor represents a new, uncompromising stance under Prime Minister Modi.

Engaging with the Indian Diaspora

The day concluded with a heartfelt interaction with the Indian community in the UAE. The delegation praised the diaspora for their contributions and for upholding India’s values of tolerance, pluralism, and unity. Dr. Shinde reaffirmed India’s commitment to protecting its social harmony, both domestically and globally.

On Thursday, the delegation will engage in closed-door strategic dialogues with major think tanks and thought leaders in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, focusing on regional stability, counterterrorism cooperation, and combating propaganda.

This visit marks a major diplomatic push by India to build global consensus and strategic alliances against terrorism and foreign misinformation networks.