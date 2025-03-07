Historic Achievement: NewsX’s Vineet Malhotra Becomes First Indian Journalist to Receive Coveted People’s Award in the parliament of United Kingdom

In a landmark event, renowned Indian journalist Vineet Malhotra has been honored with the prestigious People's Award for International Media at the House of Commons in London, UK.

In a landmark event, renowned Indian journalist Vineet Malhotra has been honored with the prestigious People’s Award for International Media at the House of Commons in London, UK. Being the first Indian Journalist to receive this coveted award for excellence in International Media and Journalism, this achievement recognizes his exceptional contributions to global journalism and media, solidifying his position as a leading voice in the industry.

The 17th edition of the People’s Award ceremony celebrated excellence in public and political life, with a carefully selected panel of judges choosing the awardees. Vineet Malhotra was joined by esteemed recipients, including Ugandan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs – Mr. Henry Oryem Okello, Member of the House of Lords – Lord Rami Ranger, Member of Parliament Mrs. Rupa Huq, Member of Parliament Mr. Kit Malthouse, Member of the House of Lords Baron Bailey of Paddington – Lord Shaun Bailey, among many others.

The People’s Award, previously known as The Political and Public Life Awards, has been rebranded to reflect the profound impact of its recipients on the lives of people around the world. This prestigious honor is bestowed upon exceptional individuals who epitomize the values of service, excellence, and selflessness towards their duties thereby leaving an enduring legacy. Past awardees include illustrious names such as Rt Hon David Cameron MP: The Prime Minister of the UK, Rt Hon Sadiq Khan: Mayor of London, Jon Craig: Journalist of the Year, and Rev Jesse Jackson: Civil Rights Leader.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Malhotra highlighted the power of journalism and the media stating – “This award is not just a recognition of my own work, but also a tribute to the power of journalism to shape our understanding of the world. I am grateful for this honor, and I hope that it will serve as a reminder of the importance of a free and independent press in holding those in power accountable.”

Vineet Malhotra’s impressive career spans over two decades, with a notable role as a Prime Time News Anchor for NewsX. Currently, Vineet serves as Sr. Consulting Editor at NewsX, where his talents and passion for Journalism have been nurtured for over 6 years. He has also served as Executive Editor for Tiranga TV and Times Now, hosting monumental events such as the Delhi Commonwealth Games, 2012 London Olympics, and 2011 IPL. A prolific author and writer, Vineet has contributed towards many articles covering geopolitics and sports.