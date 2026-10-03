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Home > Press Release > HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C Screening to Begin in Govt De-addiction Facilities in Punjab

HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C Screening to Begin in Govt De-addiction Facilities in Punjab

For years, screening camps for HIV and hepatitis were organised periodically, often at intervals of about two months. While these camps provided opportunities for testing, there was limited scope to track who had attended, who had missed the camp and who subsequently required follow-up.

The decision is part of the Bhagwant Mann's Yudh Nashean Virudh initiative and aims to provide comprehensive treatment to people with substance-use disorders and prevent the spread of blood-borne infections in the state.
The decision is part of the Bhagwant Mann's Yudh Nashean Virudh initiative and aims to provide comprehensive treatment to people with substance-use disorders and prevent the spread of blood-borne infections in the state.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 14:34 IST

Punjab’s fight against drug abuse and communicable diseases is strengthening with Triple H screening for HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C set to begin shortly in government de-addiction and rehabilitation facilities.
 
The decision is part of the Bhagwant Mann’s Yudh Nashean Virudh initiative and aims to provide comprehensive treatment to people with substance-use disorders and prevent the spread of blood-borne infections in the state. Viral infections like HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C spread through risk behaviors like sharing needles and syringes, and detecting and treating these diseases is an important part towards reintegrating people suffering from addiction back in their communities.
 
For years, screening camps for HIV and hepatitis were organised periodically, often at intervals of about two months. While these camps provided opportunities for testing, there was limited scope to track who had attended, who had missed the camp and who subsequently required follow-up. 
Under the new approach, screening will be linked directly to the de-addiction and rehabilitation process rather than relying primarily on periodic camps. This is expected to create more consistent opportunities for testing and facilitate referrals for individuals who require further investigation, treatment or continued medical care.
 
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, “People with a history of injecting drug use face an increased risk of blood-borne infections, and that early detection is important for timely medical care and counselling.”
 
He added, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Yudh Nashean Virudh is leading a revolution towards a stronger, healthier and prosperous Punjab. Our goal is not simply to help people overcome addiction, but also to enable them to lead healthier lives and contribute to society. By integrating HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C screening into de-addiction services, the Government is taking another important step towards ensuring that recovery leads to a meaningful and brighter future.”
 
Earlier, a person who missed a screening camp could remain outside the testing cycle until another camp was held weeks or months later. By linking testing with de-addiction services, the state can easily identify those who need to be screened and ensure that positive cases are referred for appropriate care.
 
The decision reflects the state’s seriousness in battling the spread of infectious diseases in the state. Earlier in August, Dr. Balbir Singh announced adoption of advanced testing technologies, including Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) and Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA), to enhance the early detection of transfusion-transmitted infections such as HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C and strengthen blood safety in Punjab. Diagnostic testing for the three infections can also be availed free-of-cost at all Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state. These infections can remain undetected for years because many infected individuals do not experience noticeable symptoms, even as the underlying disease progresses. Early diagnosis and treatment, however, can improve treatment outcomes and help patients to live long, healthy lives.
 
The integration of Triple H screening also reflects a broader approach to substance-use treatment, recognising that recovery goes beyond withdrawal management and abstinence. 
 
Counselling, psychological support, medical care and social rehabilitation are all important components of sustained recovery, alongside the identification and management of associated health conditions.
 
With the rollout already underway in private facilities and government centres expected to follow shortly, the initiative seeks to strengthen the continuum of care available to people affected by substance use.
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HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C Screening to Begin in Govt De-addiction Facilities in Punjab

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HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C Screening to Begin in Govt De-addiction Facilities in Punjab

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HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C Screening to Begin in Govt De-addiction Facilities in Punjab
HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C Screening to Begin in Govt De-addiction Facilities in Punjab
HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C Screening to Begin in Govt De-addiction Facilities in Punjab
HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C Screening to Begin in Govt De-addiction Facilities in Punjab
HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C Screening to Begin in Govt De-addiction Facilities in Punjab

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