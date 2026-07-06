If West Bengal Is Part Of India Today, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s Role In It Is Significant: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee as a great son of Bharat Mata, a distinguished freedom fighter, and an educationist. The Chief Minister said, “Dr. Mookerjee sounded the clarion call against the Nehru government’s policy of appeasement regarding Article 370, which was challenging the unity and integrity of the nation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government fulfilled Dr. Mookerjee’s dream by abrogating Article 370 in Kashmir in 2019, and the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was also effectively implemented in Kashmir.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the country’s first Minister for Industry and Supply, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his 125th birth anniversary. CM Yogi also garlanded his statue and offered floral tributes at the Civil Hospital.

The Chief Minister stated, “Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee played a prominent role in the freedom movement. When attempts were being made to make Bengal a part of Pakistan, Syama Prasad Mookerjee stood firmly against them. If present-day West Bengal is a part of India, then among the great leaders who dedicated themselves to the movement and raised their voice against those attempts, Dr. Mookerjee’s name can be taken prominently. As a minister in independent India, he gave priority to implementing the food policy and industrial policy.”

CM Yogi remarked, “When the Nehru government’s policy of appeasement became a challenge to the nation’s integrity, Dr. Mookerjee renounced the politics of power and walked out of the government. After the formation of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, as its founding president, he proclaimed, ‘Ek Desh Mein Do Vidhan, Do Pradhan aur Do Nishan Nahin Chalenge,’ in defence of the nation’s unity and opposed the permit system in Kashmir. He was arrested for this. In 1953, he laid down his life in Kashmir.”

CM Yogi pointed out, “The very West Bengal, which Dr. Mookerjee played a pivotal role in saving from the bloody clutches of Pakistan, today has become part of the governance of the BJP, which regards Syama Prasad Mookerjee as its ideal. The double-engine government is working for the restoration of sites associated with Dr. Mookerjee in West Bengal.”

The Chief Minister said, “Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was born in Bengal in 1901. After attaining higher education, he began his career as a professor. At the age of just 33, he rendered significant services as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta.”

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, state government ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh and Kapil Dev Agarwal, MLA Neeraj Bora, Member of the Legislative Council Mukesh Sharma, former MLA Suresh Tiwari, BJP Metropolitan President Anand Dwivedi, and others were present during the programme.