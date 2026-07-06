LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bajrang Bagra Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested Bajrang Bagra Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested Bajrang Bagra Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested Bajrang Bagra Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bajrang Bagra Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested Bajrang Bagra Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested Bajrang Bagra Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested Bajrang Bagra Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > If West Bengal Is Part Of India Today, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s Role In It Is Significant: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

If West Bengal Is Part Of India Today, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s Role In It Is Significant: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi pointed out, "The very West Bengal, which Dr. Mookerjee played a pivotal role in saving from the bloody clutches of Pakistan, today has become part of the governance of the BJP, which regards Syama Prasad Mookerjee as its ideal. The double-engine government is working for the restoration of sites associated with Dr. Mookerjee in West Bengal."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee at his statue at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Hospital, Park Road in Lucknow.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee at his statue at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Hospital, Park Road in Lucknow.

Published By: NewsX Webdesk
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-06 17:04 IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee as a great son of Bharat Mata, a distinguished freedom fighter, and an educationist. The Chief Minister said, “Dr. Mookerjee sounded the clarion call against the Nehru government’s policy of appeasement regarding Article 370, which was challenging the unity and integrity of the nation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government fulfilled Dr. Mookerjee’s dream by abrogating Article 370 in Kashmir in 2019, and the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was also effectively implemented in Kashmir.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the country’s first Minister for Industry and Supply, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his 125th birth anniversary. CM Yogi also garlanded his statue and offered floral tributes at the Civil Hospital.

You Might Be Interested In

The Chief Minister stated, “Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee played a prominent role in the freedom movement. When attempts were being made to make Bengal a part of Pakistan, Syama Prasad Mookerjee stood firmly against them. If present-day West Bengal is a part of India, then among the great leaders who dedicated themselves to the movement and raised their voice against those attempts, Dr. Mookerjee’s name can be taken prominently. As a minister in independent India, he gave priority to implementing the food policy and industrial policy.”

CM Yogi remarked, “When the Nehru government’s policy of appeasement became a challenge to the nation’s integrity, Dr. Mookerjee renounced the politics of power and walked out of the government. After the formation of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, as its founding president, he proclaimed, ‘Ek Desh Mein Do Vidhan, Do Pradhan aur Do Nishan Nahin Chalenge,’ in defence of the nation’s unity and opposed the permit system in Kashmir. He was arrested for this. In 1953, he laid down his life in Kashmir.”

CM Yogi pointed out, “The very West Bengal, which Dr. Mookerjee played a pivotal role in saving from the bloody clutches of Pakistan, today has become part of the governance of the BJP, which regards Syama Prasad Mookerjee as its ideal. The double-engine government is working for the restoration of sites associated with Dr. Mookerjee in West Bengal.”

The Chief Minister said, “Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was born in Bengal in 1901. After attaining higher education, he began his career as a professor. At the age of just 33, he rendered significant services as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta.”

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, state government ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh and Kapil Dev Agarwal, MLA Neeraj Bora, Member of the Legislative Council Mukesh Sharma, former MLA Suresh Tiwari, BJP Metropolitan President Anand Dwivedi, and others were present during the programme.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

If West Bengal Is Part Of India Today, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s Role In It Is Significant: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

RELATED News

The Chamber of Tax Consultants Organised its 99th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai

SMMFollows Review: I Was Tired of Bad SMM Panels, Then I Found This One

InvestYadnya Appoints Former Kotak Mahindra Bank’s DIFC Branch Dubai CEO Amul Sharma to Strengthen Financial Leadership and Growth Strategy

From the Heart of Rajasthan to the Global Stage: Ishan Shivanand is Transforming Mental Wellness Through Ancient Yogic Wisdom

AMNS International School Celebrates Strong Multi-Sport Performance at Khel Mahakumbh 2025–26

LATEST NEWS

Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: Who Is Bajrang Bagra, the New Trust Chief Succeeding Champat Rai?

If West Bengal Is Part Of India Today, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s Role In It Is Significant: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Amit Shah Announces Cooperative Life Insurance Company: What It Is And How It Will Benefit Cooperatives

Satluj: ZEE5 Urges Fans Not To Support Piracy After Diljit Dosanjh Asks Viewers To Share Film Following Its Removal

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson Set For Return; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Continue; Check India Predicted Playing XI vs England

25 Killed, Dozens injured: What Caused The Prison Riots in Sri Lanka?

Lock Upp 2: Yogesh Rawat Gets Emotional Over Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Cheater’ Remark

Monsoon Mayhem: Why Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s ‘Missing Link’ Is Prone To Landslides?

Why Did Yogi Govt Rename UP’s Jalalabad? The Parashurampuri Story And Akbar Connection Explained

India’s First Bullet Train: Launch Timeline, Key Features And Future Rail Corridors Explained

If West Bengal Is Part Of India Today, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s Role In It Is Significant: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

If West Bengal Is Part Of India Today, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s Role In It Is Significant: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

If West Bengal Is Part Of India Today, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s Role In It Is Significant: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
If West Bengal Is Part Of India Today, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s Role In It Is Significant: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
If West Bengal Is Part Of India Today, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s Role In It Is Significant: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
If West Bengal Is Part Of India Today, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s Role In It Is Significant: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

QUICK LINKS