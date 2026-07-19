Ignoring Chest Pain Can Be Dangerous; Seek Medical Help Without Delay: Dr. Balbir Singh

For weeks, 58-year-old Manjeet Singh of Fazilka district brushed aside the discomfort as nothing more than fatigue. But when the nagging pain in his chest began returning with alarming regularity, even a short walk left him uneasy. A medical examination revealed the cause: a blocked coronary artery that required immediate treatment. Within hours, he was in the catheterisation laboratory, where doctors performed an angioplasty and inserted a stent, restoring blood flow to his heart.

While Manjeet Singh’s case highlights the importance of timely treatment, official data also shows that cardiac conditions are affecting younger people in significant numbers. Under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, young adults aged 17 to 35 have accounted for the largest share of beneficiaries undergoing cashless cardiac procedures, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis and access to specialised cardiac care for younger patients.

Heart disease rarely arrives without warning. More often, it announces itself quietly through persistent chest pain, breathlessness, unusual fatigue or pain radiating to the arms, jaw or back. Yet these symptoms are frequently ignored until they culminate in a medical emergency. Doctors say that recognising the warning signs early and seeking immediate treatment can significantly improve survival and reduce permanent damage to the heart.

The challenge is growing across India. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cardiovascular disease has become the country’s leading cause of illness and death over the past three decades. Rapid urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, tobacco use, diabetes and hypertension have all contributed to the rising burden. Although advances in cardiac care have improved survival, the cost of treatment continues to place lifesaving cardiac procedures beyond the reach of many families.

For patients like Manjeet Singh, however, the greatest obstacle was not medical; it was financial. Across Punjab, families facing similar emergencies are receiving prompt treatment under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, which covers the cost of eligible cardiac procedures. By removing the burden of hospital bills, the scheme is allowing patients to undergo treatment when they need it most, rather than delaying care because they cannot afford it.

The scheme’s impact is reflected in figures released by the State Health Agency (SHA), Punjab. As on 15 July 2026, 135 patients have undergone cashless cardiac procedures under the scheme, with treatment support amounting to ₹2.71 crore. The procedures included surgeries for congenital heart defects, valve disorders and other complex cardiac conditions. The figures underscore the growing demand for specialised cardiac care and highlight the importance of financial support in ensuring early access to lifesaving treatment.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Balbir Singh said heart disease remains one of the most serious public health challenges, but many deaths can be prevented through awareness, early diagnosis and prompt medical intervention. He urged people not to ignore persistent chest pain, breathlessness, unexplained fatigue or other warning signs, stressing that seeking medical attention without delay can save lives.

“No family should be forced to delay lifesaving heart treatment because of financial constraints. Through the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, we are ensuring that patients receive quality cardiac care at the right time without the burden of treatment costs. Early diagnosis and timely intervention save lives, and our commitment is to make such care accessible to every eligible family in Punjab,” said Minister Dr. Balbir Singh.

Dr. Karandeep Singh Sayal, Consultant Cardiologist and Head of the Department of Cardiology, My Hospital, Mohali (Indus Network Hospital), said, “Heart disease remains one of the country’s biggest health challenges. Congenital heart defects and other complex cardiac conditions continue to account for a significant share of procedures. However, timely diagnosis and treatment can save lives.”

Dr. Karandeep Singh Sayal added that financial protection encourages patients to seek treatment without delay, improving outcomes and recovery. “At the same time, prevention remains our strongest defence. A heart-healthy lifestyle, regular physical activity, blood pressure and diabetes control, along with routine heart check-ups, can significantly reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular disease,” Dr. Karandeep Singh Sayal said.