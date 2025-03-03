Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
IIFA Awards Joins Hands with IPBL – India's Premier Sporting League

MMA Icon & Combat Sports Trailblazer Anthony Pettis to Make a Power-Packed Appearance at IIFA 2025

IIFA Awards Joins Hands with IPBL – India's Premier Sporting League


As the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards marks 25 years of Indian cinema’s global legacy, the grand Silver Jubilee celebration—set to take place from March 8th to 9th, 2025, in Jaipur, Rajasthan—will witness an unprecedented partnership. IIFA has proudly joined hands with the Indian Pro Boxing League (IPBL) to pave the way for the future of Indian boxing and establish a world-class combat sports league.

This landmark collaboration will bring IPBL to IIFA’s prestigious global stage, solidifying its status as India’s premier sporting league—a powerhouse of elite boxing, world-class production, compelling storytelling, and immersive fan engagement. The IPBL showcase at IIFA’s historic milestone event will shine a spotlight on professional boxing in India, propelling it into the mainstream as both a sporting and entertainment spectacle.

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder IIFA, commented on the Collaboration saying, “The year 2025 is not just a celebration; it marks a transformative milestone, creating unforgettable global experiences. IIFA’s historic Silver Jubilee sets the stage for an even brighter future of remarkable achievements. Taking the excitement to the next level, we are thrilled to announce a game-changing fusion of sports and entertainment as IIFA joins hands with IPBL—India’s premier sporting league—on this extraordinary homecoming edition in Jaipur, Rajasthan. IPBL represents the next big movement in Indian sports, and we are proud to be part of this journey. With our decades of expertise in producing world-class entertainment events, we aim to elevate IPBL into a global spectacle, seamlessly blending high-octane sports and entertainment, much like the biggest combat sports leagues in the world.”

Adding to the grandeur, IIFA 2025 will welcome MMA legend Anthony Pettis’ APFC team and acclaimed actor Rana Daggubati, whose BoxingBay team is set to introduce IPBL’s franchise-based league format to a global audience.

World-renowned mixed martial artist, former UFC Lightweight Champion, and combat sports icon Anthony Pettis will make a power-packed appearance at IIFA Weekend & Awards 2025, marking a game-changing fusion of sports and entertainment. Taking the excitement to the next level, Pettis’ special appearance at the IIFA Awards will create a ground-breaking convergence of combat sports and global entertainment like never before.

Anthony Pettis, Former UFC Champion and Founder of APFC, expressed his excitement on attending IIFA Weekend & Awards 2025 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, “Bringing APFC to India is a dream come true and attending the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards at this historic milestone event to shine a spotlight on professional boxing in India is truly special. We’re not just here for a one-time event—this is the foundation of something historic. India is ready for a pro boxing revolution, and I’m honored to be part of this.”

Commenting on the association, Actor and Strategic Partner of IPBL, Rana Daggubati, added, “This isn’t just another boxing event—it’s the beginning of a movement. We’re building a future where Indian fighters can compete on the world stage, and with IIFA and Anthony Pettis on board, we’re going to take combat sports in India to a whole new level.”

Akshar Madhavaram, Co-Founder of IPBL, emphasized the long-term vision saying, “We’re not just organizing fights; we’re creating a structured ecosystem for Indian boxing. This collaboration with IIFA’s global stage ensures that IPBL will have the production quality, global exposure, and star power to capture audiences worldwide.”

