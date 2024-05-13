IIT Gandhinagar Collaborates with Adani Defence & Aerospace to Advance AI/ML in Defence Sector

In a significant move to bolster innovation in defence technology, the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Adani Defence and Aerospace, a subsidiary of Adani Group, on May 13, 2024 to collaborate in areas of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Large Language Models (LLMs) for defence applications.

The MOU was signed by Prof Amit Prashant, Dean, Research and Development, IITGN and Mr Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace at the IITGN campus.

The MOU aims to foster collaboration in research, education, and innovation in the areas of AI and ML for defence applications. The collaboration will encompass joint research projects, prototype developments, student projects, and joint workshops.

Mr Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, remarked, “Our collaboration with IITGN marks a pivotal moment in the defence sector’s technological evolution. By combining our industry acumen with IITGN’s academic prowess, we aim to develop sophisticated, innovative solutions for defence. Our joint efforts underscore our dedication to national security and affirm our commitment to India’s self-reliance in defence technology.”

Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IITGN, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Our alliance with Adani Defence and Aerospace, a trailblazer in the defence industry, is a testament to our shared vision of harnessing potential technologies for defence. This collaboration offers our faculty and students the opportunity to tackle significant challenges within the defence realm and broadens their industry horizons. We anticipate that this joint venture will yield substantial contributions to the nation’s defence capabilities.”

This partnership between Adani Defence & Aerospace and IITGN is a strategic step forward in reinforcing India’s defence sector through technological innovation and academic-industry collaboration.

About IIT Gandhinagar:

IIT Gandhinagar is one of the eight new Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) established by the Government of India in 2008. IITGN is located on the banks of the Sabarmati River in Gujarat. IITGN offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in engineering, sciences, humanities, and social sciences. IITGN is known for its academic excellence, innovative pedagogy, interdisciplinary research, and social outreach. IITGN has been ranked among the top engineering institutes in India by various national and international agencies.

About Adani Defence & Aerospace:

Adani Defence & Aerospace, part of the Adani Group, is a pioneer in the design, development, and manufacturing of state-of-the-art defence equipment. Our products and services are trusted by the customers, ranging from small arms, missiles and ammunition to unmanned aerial vehicles, counter-drone systems, loitering drones, and artillery guns. We take pride in supporting the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative and contributing to the national security agenda.

Adani has established a robust platform for start-ups and MSMEs to help develop a vibrant defence ecosystem with an export-oriented mindset, best-in-class processes, and quality management systems. Our objective is to ensure that those we serve stay ahead of time and remain prepared for any untoward contingencies. We are committed to delivering excellence in everything we do.

