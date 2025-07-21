LIVE TV
INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet Tomorrow To Discuss Strategy To Corner The Government

The INDIA bloc leaders will meet tomorrow at 10 a.m. in Parliament to strategize against the government. Key discussion points include the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Donald Trump's ceasefire claims, and the Bihar voter roll revision. This follows a chaotic first day of the Monsoon Session, with the Opposition planning protests to pressure the government on these issues.

Following a chaotic first day, the INDIA bloc will meet Tuesday at 10 AM in Parliament to plan its strategy against the government. (Photo: Social)
Following a chaotic first day, the INDIA bloc will meet Tuesday at 10 AM in Parliament to plan its strategy against the government. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 22:49:26 IST

Even as the first day of the Monsoon Session witnessed uproar, chaos and adjournment, the Opposition is all set to hold a detailed meeting on Tuesday meeting to discuss the strategy to corner the government in both Houses of Parliament over several issues including Operation Sindoor, Pahalgam terror attack among others. 

According to sources, the meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders is scheduled to take place in Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Parliament. 

The source said that the leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will discuss a strategy to corner the government over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack case, Operation Sindoor, and US President Donald Trump repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The source also said that the leaders will also have a detailed discussion on the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision exercise of the voter rolls in Bihar. 

He then said that the floor leaders will also have a discussion on the issue of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The source said that the opposition will also protest if required to corner the government over its demands. 

The source further stated that the Congress has also planned a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, where Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend. 

The source said that the protest will start around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. 

The first day of Parliament witnessed a massive showdown between the ruling party partners and the opposition. 

There was chaos, uproar and adjournments in both the Houses, the source said that similar scene can be witnessed in Parliament on Tuesday.

