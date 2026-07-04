India Couture Week Leaves Delhi For The First Time For 2026’s Inaugural Showcase In Hyderabad

The India Couture Week 2026 is all set to travel beyond Delhi for the first time for an inaugural showcase in Hyderabad. Designer Anamika Khanna is the chosen designer for this historic first and will present her collection on 23rd June, 2026 at an iconic venue – the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

The theme of Anamika’s collection is a poetic reimagining of a lost civilisation, unfolding through a series of archetypal figures across womenswear and menswear. Through a rich interplay of texture, embellishment and form, Khanna’s collection explores the enduring relationship between memory, craftsmanship and self-expression. Set against the timeless grandeur of the palatial Falaknuma Palace, the inaugural showcase brings together couture, culture and craftsmanship in an opulent setting that reflects the spirit of the collection while marking a significant moment in the evolution of Hyundai India Couture Week.

Commenting on this pathbreaking show, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, said: “The Hyundai Inaugural Show at the regal Falaknuma Palace marks a significant milestone for Hyundai India Couture Week as we take the platform beyond Delhi for the first time. Anamika Khanna’s work is deeply rooted in craft while constantly pushing creative boundaries, making her the perfect choice for this landmark presentation. We are delighted to begin this new chapter with an out of state fashion show, with a designer whose vision continues to shape the future of Indian couture.”

Designer Anamika Khanna meanwhile said: “Being the Inaugural Show at India Couture Week is both an honour and a responsibility. It offers an opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary craftsmanship that defines Indian couture while exploring new ways of expressing it. I am continually interested in how craft can remain deeply rooted yet feel entirely contemporary, and I look forward to sharing that perspective as we begin this season’s showcase.”

Through major initiatives like Hyundai India Couture Week, FDCI champions the ‘Make in India’ ethos and the country’s rich textile heritage. We’re sure fashion aficionados can’t wait and are counting the days already till India Couture Week’s commencement.