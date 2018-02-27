India News, successfully hosted the Haryana Gaurav Awards – Haryana Ki Shaan on Monday, February 26, 2018. Shri Manohar Lal, the Chief Minister of Haryana, was the chief guest at the elaborate event held at the Taj, Chandigarh. Taking genuine pride in the efforts of high-calibre individuals from Haryana, the Awards saluted the real-life heroes from the state for resolutely chipping away at their goals and turning simple life experiences into something extraordinary.

India News, successfully hosted the Haryana Gaurav Awards – Haryana Ki Shaan on Monday, February 26, 2018. Shri Manohar Lal, the Chief Minister of Haryana, was the chief guest at the elaborate event held at the Taj, Chandigarh. Haryana Gaurav Awards – Haryana Ki Shaan brought the spotlight on high-calibre individuals from the state, known for having created extraordinary success stories through their work that inspires an entire state, and the nation at large. The award took genuine pride in the efforts of real-life heroes from the state and saluted them for resolutely chipping away at their goals to turn simple life experiences into something extraordinary. Taking genuine pride in the efforts of high-calibre individuals from Haryana, the Awards saluted the real-life heroes from the state for resolutely chipping away at their goals and turning simple life experiences into something extraordinary.

Presented by RAS India and co-powered by Priniti Foods, the event felicitated star performers in the following award categories: Health, Education, Social Welfare, In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Service & Training, Real Estate and Corporate Social Responsibility. Pooja Namkeen and FB Nutrition were the partners and Dr Ortho and Multani Kuka, the associate sponsors for the event. The winners were carefully screened and selected by an esteemed panel, comprising members of the editorial board at iTV Network, based on their individual proficiency and contribution to the respective areas of expertise.

Here is the detailed list of this year’s winners:

Dr. Ram Kailash Gupta, MD & Chairman – Sanskriti University and Technia Group of Institution receives award in the “Educationist and Philanthropist” category

Capt. Jitender Singh Mann, Member Managing Committee – Delhi Public School Sonepat recieves award in the “Best Residential School” category

Shri Mahipal Ji, Founder – Sanskaram Public School receives award in “Educationist” category

Prof. Asha Kadyan, (Retd.) Vice Chancellor, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Khanpur recieves award in the “Excellence in Academics” category

Mr. Sandeep Gupta, MD – R.P. IMPEX receives award in the “Nri Industrialist” category

Mr. Rakesh Joon, MD – HL City, Bahadurgarh receives award in the “Best Emerging Builder” category

Mr. Sanjay Tyagi, MD – Dev Yash Constructions receives award in the “Best Emerging Construction Company” category

Ms. Shailaja Joon, Chairman – Shining star academy receives award in the “Encouraging New Talent In Sports” category

Ms. Sunil Dabas, Coach – National Female Kabbaddi Team receives award in the “Excellence In Sports Training” category

Mr. Pramod Raghav, Popularly called ‘Haryana Ke Padman’ from Niswarth Kadam NGO receives award in the “Social Worker” category

Dr. Pravesh Arya and Ms. Poonam Arya receives award in the “Excellence In Social Work” category

Mr. Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder – Shoclues And Droom receives award in the “Digital Entrepreneur Of The Year” category.

Dr. Manish Sharma, Surgeon – Brahm Shakti Hospital receives award in the “Best General Surgeon” category

Mr. Ajay Bhatia, Chairman – Laborate Pharmaceuticals receives award in the “Excellence In Pharmaceuticals” category

Dr. Asmita Mahla, Medical Director – Asha Kiran Hospital and Fertility World receives award in the “Best IVF Hospital” category

Mr. Yashpal Sharma, actor receives award in the “Excellence In Entertainment” category

Mr. Anoop Lather, ACTOR receives award in the “Excellence In Entertainment” category

PT. Jagannath, Legendary Ragini Singer, Writer and Composer receives award in the “Lifetime Achievement Award” category

