India News Haryana on Monday hosted a mega political conclave in Haryana's Gurugram, in which, MoS Inderjit Singh, MoS Narbir Singh, BJP MLA Umesh Aggarwal, INLD leader Gopi Chand Gehlot and Congress leader Sukhbir Kataria marked their presence. During several rounds of debates, heavyweight state leaders churn on important issues like electricity, roads, drinking water problems, drainage system failure and several other important topics.

India News Haryana today hosted another session of, ‘Manch Haryana – 2019 Mein Haryana Ka Mann’ a mega political conclave in Gurugram at Hotel Amour Convention & Resorts, Badshapur. The conclave was attended by political leaders of Gurugram, Haryana. The event of Haryana Manch was marked by multiple panel discussions and one-on-ones that sought and addressed several key issues of Haryana state including law and order, development and infrastructure, health and education, youth welfare and employment, women safety and agriculture.

During the India News Haryana ‘Manch Haryana – 2019 Mein Haryana Ka Mann’, Sh Rao Inderjit Singh, Member of Parliament Gurugram, MoS (I/C) for Ministry of Planning & MoS for Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers spoke exclusively during a one on one interaction, MoS Rao Inderjit Singh talks about the achievements of BJP government during its tenure of five years, He also mentioned that “With developing India, Haryana is growing at its pace, and BJP government has announced to provide AIIMS in Haryana and BJP government should be praised for that.” He further added that “Haryana has been raised as number 3 state, after Goa and Kerala, as best manpower industries state in the country.”

In the next segment highlighting the important issues of Electricity, Water, Education and health issues in Gurugram, the panelists including, Sh Umesh Aggarwal, BJP MLA from Gurugram; Sh Gopi Chand Gehlot, INLD leader and former deputy speaker of the Haryana assembly; Sh Sukhbir Kataria, Former Congress MLA from Gurugram assessed the development of Gurugram during the five year tenure of BJP government. During the debate, Sh Gopichand Gahlot takes on BJP’s Umesh Aggarwal over University and medical college project in Haryana’s Gurugram, while, BJP’s Umesh Aggarwal and Congress leader Sukhbir Kataria lock horns over development projects in the millennium city, Gurugram, Haryana.

In the next exclusive one on one session with Sh Rao Narbir Singh, Public welfare development and forest minister of Haryana, the minister spoke about the developments of BJP government,

Sh Rao Narbir Singh said “BJP government has done development work in Haryana in 52 months which Congress government could not be able to achieve in 52 years, he also added that “We recently saw the public support in the recent mayor elections and the people of the state are with us.”

In another session on Industrial development in Haryana, Sh GL Sharma, BJP Leader; Sh Vashisht Goel, Social Activist and Sh Dalbir Dhankar, Spokesperson, JJP churned out on issues related to electricity, roads, drainage and sewage system in Gurugram, Haryana. He also mentioned that the BJP Haryana government generated jobs in the state and provided the best facilities to the people of the state.

The last session discusses on how cyber city is turning into a crime city, during the discussion, Sh Jawahar Yadav, BJP leader says “Haryana got the best infrastructure under BJP Haryana government” while Congress leader Smt Vandana Popli, Congress leader counters and says “people of the state are not satisfied with this govt.”

Haryana Manch is an initiative of India News Haryana, to foster a sense of citizenship and make political processes more transparent and accountable towards the people of the state. In the series, the conclave will be hosted across all seven constituencies of Haryana including, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hissar, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal and Kurukshetra.

