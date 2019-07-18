India News Haryana the leading regional Hindi news channel by ITV Network today hosted a mega political conclave ‘Manch Haryana’ at Hotel Taj, Chandigarh to present the holistic picture of the development in the state. Manch Haryana is an initiative of India News Haryana, to foster a sense of citizenship and make political processes more transparent and accountable towards the people of the state.

The event was graced by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Sh. Manohar Lal. While attending, Shri Manohar Lal in an exclusive session at India News Manch Haryana, said: “The people of the state of Haryana has given us so much Love because of our fair and transparent governance.” We will prove the slogan of ‘Ab Ki Baar 75 Paar’, because people and trust and confidence in our government.” On the employment front, Shri Manohar Lal said, “Our government has given huge jobs, our focus is on skill development, and we have opened Vishwakarma Skill University to polish skills of youth to get new jobs.” He further added that“Haryana has ranked number 3 from 14 in the ease of doing business ranking.” Further on the farmer empowerment, he said: “Our government has given maximum compensation to farmers, we have recently started ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal for farmers benefit, and by 2022 we will achieve our target to double the farmer’s income.” He also announced about his next 5 years plans. He said “Govt. is planning to set up a database of the people of the state to provide benefits of government schemes.”

The conclave was attended by the biggest political leaders of Haryana, who voiced their opinion on various topical issues. The event of Haryana Manch was marked by multiple panel discussions and one-on-ones that sought and addressed several key issues including law and order, development and infrastructure, health and education, youth welfare and employment, women safety and agriculture.

During the India News Haryana Manch Shri Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Former Chief Minister of Haryana, spoke exclusively during a one on one session, while speaking he said: “Congress government did a lot for people of the state while BJP government failed on most of the points.” On the issue of development, he said, “Anyone can compare the statistics of the work done by Congress and BJP government on employment and development.”

In another session on employment through industrial development in the state, Shri Vipul Goyal, Industry & Commerce Minister, Govt. of Haryana and Shri Kuldeep Sharma, Senior Congress Leader attended the session, while discussing, Shri Sharma said “Haryana has not yet been developed in terms of industrial growth, further he suggested that, Haryana government should reserve some percentage of Jobs for the people of Haryana” countering the same, Shri Goyal said “People of the state are happy with the work of Manohar Lal-led BJP government.” While speaking on providing jobs he said, “Our government has provided more jobs than promised, we have organized more than 160 Job fairs under ITI in 2016-17.”

In an exclusive session with the Shri Vinod Sharma, Former Central Minister and President of Haryana Jan Chetna Party, Mr. Sharma said “establishing Industries can create Job opportunities in the state”, further he added that, every district should have IMT, while employment is an important issue, the state can only develop once our youth get jobs.” Further he added that, “People were not satisfied with the work done by Congress government.” He also said that, “In a democracy, only people matters not any politician.”

In an exclusive session with Finance Minister of Haryana Captain Abhimanyu, he said, “Employment rate has increased in past five years, crores of rupees has been invested in Haryana.” He also shared his views on the Budget 2019-20, says “Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman presented a historic budget.” He also said that “Our government avoided loans, tightened expenses and cut down the losses of Electricity Companies.” On the employment generation, he said, “Our government has given employment to the youth of the state in an honest manner.”

In another session on the social security in the state, Shri. Krishan Bedi, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt of Haryana with Shri Satbir Saini, Senior INLD Leader and Shri Karan Singh Dalal, Senior Congress Leader, the leaders discussed about the situation on how Haryana can become a better place for coming generations and the development work done by BJP government so far in the state. During the session, Shri. Krishan Bedi said “We have empowered all the sections of the society, our government has implemented CM Shagun Yojna for daughter’s marriage.” While, Shri Satbir Saini said “Crime graph has increased in the state.”

In an important session on water conservation, Shri Rao Narbir Singh, Cabinet Minister for PWD (B&R), Forest, Civil Aviation & Architecture, Govt. of Haryana and Shri Karan Singh Dalal, Senior Congress Leader, discussed about the core issue and how the government can take adequate steps to improve ground lever water level in Haryana. While speaking Shri Rao Narbir Singh, said “Our government has implemented many projects for water conservation, no one can get the benefit in just one day, we have created many bridges and Dams.” While, Shri Karan Singh Dalal said “Water Conservation is the need of the hour today.” Further he suggested that, “Government should build a Bridge over Yamuna River in Haryana and the government should also focus on Crop diversification at large scale.”

In another session on Health & Wellness situation in the state, the panelists including Shri Ram Bilas Sharma, Education Minister, Govt of Haryana with Ms. Geeta Bhukkal, Senior Congress Leader. Shri Ram Bilas Sharma said “We have increased the number of teachers in the state, the education system of the state became much better under our regime.” While, Ms. Geeta Bhukkal said “We should avoid politics in the name of education and health.”

In another session, Haryana Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Mr. O.P. Dhankar, said “Haryana is moving on a development pathway. We are educating farmers to stop crop burning in the state, we are working for the betterment of farmers.” Further he also added that, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has a vision to double to salaries of the farmers in India.”

For all the latest Press Release News, download NewsX App