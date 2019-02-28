iTV Network's India News Haryana on Thursday organised India News Manch Haryana – 2019 Mein Haryana Ka Mann event in Faridabad. In the event, MoS Social-Justice & Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar, Congress leader Lalit Nagar, BJP MLA Seema Khatri and many other political personalities marked their pressence.

Faridabad, Haryana, 28th February 2019, With the political fever rising for the upcoming general elections, India News Haryana today hosted, ‘Manch Haryana – 2019 Mein Haryana Ka Mann’ a mega political conclave at Hotel Golden Galaxy, Faridabad. The conclave was attended by political leaders of Haryana, bureaucrats, corporates and esteemed members of the civil society.

During the India News Haryana ‘Manch Haryana – 2019 Mein Haryana Ka Mann’, the inaugural session begins with a special one on one interaction with Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar, MoS, for Social-Justice & Empowerment, Government of India. During India News Manch Haryana, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar said, “Faridabad has developed at its best, good drinking water, good connectivity roads, Flyovers, LED Street lights and many other basic facilities have been provided by the BJP government.”

In the next segment, opposition leaders assessed the current progress of the city, during the session on India News Haryana Manch, Shri Lalit Nagar, Congress MLA said “Erstwhile Congress government brought Metro to the state.” While Smt. Seema Khatri, BJP MLA said, “Modi-Manohar duo will repeat the term with thumping majority during upcoming general elections.” Also during the session, BJP MLA Seema Khatri and AAP MLA Shri. Dharamveer Bhadana lock horns over development issues in Faridabad.

The next interesting session on developmental issues of Faridabad was attended by Shri Vipul Goel, BJP MLA, Faridabad; Shri Avtar Singh Badhana, Congress Leader, Ex-MLA, and Shri Kahar Singh Rao, INLD Haryana Vidhan Sabha MLA.

In another session discusses the possibilities and challenges to take the state to a new height, where Shri. Moolchand Sharma, BJP MLA, Ballabhgarh said, “Roads, schools and 5 colleges have been set up in Ballabhgarh under CM Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government.” While Shri. Lakhan Singhla, Congress leader from Ballabhgarh said, “BJP’s development claims are way away from ground reality.”

The last session on the law & order of the city was attended by Shri. Uday Bhan, Congress leader, Hodal; Shri. Arvind Bhardwaj, INLD Leader, Faridabad; Shri. Lalit Bansal, INLD leader, Ballabhgarh and Shri. Jawahar Yadav, BJP leader which churn on law and order situation in the state.

Haryana Manch is an initiative of India News Haryana, to foster a sense of citizenship and make political processes more transparent and accountable towards the people of the state. In the series, the conclave will be hosted across all seven constituencies of Haryana including, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Hissar, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal and Kurukshetra.

The two-hour event of Haryana Manch was marked by multiple panel discussions and one-on-ones that sought and addressed several key issues of the state including Law and Order, Development and Infrastructure, Health and Education, Youth Welfare and Employment, Women Safety and Agriculture.

