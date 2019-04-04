Bhopal, 4th April 2019: India News, India’s leading Hindi news channel hosted Manch Madhya Pradesh: Ab Ki Baar Likh Kar Do Sarkar, a mega political conclave, to gauge the mood of the people of Madhya Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019. The conclave was graced by Shri Kamal Nath, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh along with the state cabinet ministers. The conclave was also attended by Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

While speaking during Manch Madhya Pradesh– Ab Ki Baar Likh Kar Do Sarkar’, Shri Kamal Nath, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, said, “Our government has already waved off the loan of 22 lakhs farmers of the state, while the rest will get a wave off post the election code of conduct.” While speaking exclusively during Manch- Madhya Pradesh, he said “I suggested Shri Digvijay Singh to contest elections from Bhopal constituency, so as to create a buzz about Congress party in nearby districts. He also said that he has proposed the name of Smt Priyadarshini Raje Scindia to contest elections from the Gwalior constituency, and he is still awaiting revert from her. While speaking on the recent Air strikes by Indian Air Force in PoK, Shri Kamal Nath said, “Indian government should disclose the proof of the air strikes and the number of terrorists killed, as foreign media is questioning the claims made by the Indian government.” While speaking about the forthcoming elections he said “We are just following Shri Rahul Gandhi’s agenda during general elections.”

In an exclusive session between Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh scraps all the claims made by Shri Kamal Nath on loan wave off, he said “Shri Rahul Gandhi claims to wave off the farmer loans within 10 days after forming the government but none of the farmer got a wave off, so he should have changed 10 chief ministers by then. He further said that “We will follow Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s agenda during general elections”. He also scrapped the promise made by Congress government policy of giving Rs 72,000 to poor families.”

There was an interesting session on politics of religion, the session was attended by spiritual leaders, Shri Namdeo Das Tyagi aka Computer Baba and Shri Yogendra Mahant, the leaders spoke about the fallout of former BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. These leaders also spoke on issues related to Narmada Bachao Andolan and Ayodhya Ram Temple issue. The two leaders oppose various BJP government policies and while speaking, Shri Namdeo Das Tyagi aka Computer Baba said, “The BJP government has failed to fulfil a lot of promises made by them before elections.”

During a session on the state education system, Shri Jitu Patwari, Minister of Higher Education, Sports and Youth Affairs, Madhya Pradesh spoke about his vision on the education system in the state, during his session, he said, “Our government is working towards making smart classrooms in schools & colleges.” While in the next session, Dr Prabhu Ram Choudhary, Minister of School Education, Madhya Pradesh, spoke about education standards and teachers recruitment in schools, He said “The education system in the state has been much better now since we took charge, we have started parent-teacher meeting in the government school” regarding hiring of new teachers, he added that “New school teachers will be hired soon by the state government in different departments.”

In another session, Shri Mukesh Nayak, Senior Congress leader, shared his views on how BJP government has misguided the state government for 15 years and how people of the state changed the mandate in favour of Congress government.

There was an interesting debate between Shri PC Sharma, Minister of Legal affairs and Dr Narottam Mishra, Senior BJP leader, the two leaders discussed on various administrative issues of the state while speaking during the session, Shri Sharma said “Erstwhile BJP govt. left no funds”, while BJP leader Shri Narottam Mishra scraps allegations.

While in another session, Shri Suresh Pachauri, Senior Congress leader said, “All the promises mentioned in the election manifesto has been fulfilled, the Madhya Pradesh Congress government has also waived off farmer loans after coming to power”

There was a special session with the youngest member of the Madhya Pradesh government, Shri Jaivardhan Singh, Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Madhya Pradesh, said “I have learnt a lot from my father Shri Digvijay Singh, but I have my own identity and I will make big in the field of Politics.”

‘Manch Madhya Pradesh– Ab Ki Baar Likh Kar Do Sarkar’ was marked by multiple panel discussions and one-on-one discussions that sought and addressed several key issues of the state including development and infrastructure, health and education, youth welfare, law and order, employment and agriculture and development. The conclave was held in Bhopal at Hotel Jehan Numa Palace, which was attended by various political dignitaries and members of civil societies.

For all the latest Press Release News, download NewsX App

Read More