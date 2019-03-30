‘Manch Rajasthan – Ab Ki Baar Likh Kar Do Sarkar’ was marked by multiple panel discussions and one-on-ones that sought and addressed several key issues of the state including law and order, development and infrastructure, health and education, youth welfare, employment and agriculture and development.

On the occasion of Rajasthan foundation day, India News Rajasthan hosted, ‘Manch Rajasthan – Ab Ki Baar Likh Kar Do Sarkar’ a mega political conclave to gauge the mood of the people of Rajasthan on the forthcoming general elections, the event was held in pink city Jaipur at Hotel Clarks Amer. During the event, several political dignitaries participated and attended various panel discussions on some of the major issues during general elections.

In an exclusive session with Shri Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Human Resource Development, Government of India, Shri Javadekar spoke about the powerful leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and successful implementation of schemes and policies by BJP government, he said “Prime Minister Modi has been working day and night to strengthen the poor and has fulfilled his promise of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, during 2019 elections, NDA alliance will win more than 400 seats this time and people of the country will award Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi with a huge mandate.” On the state of Rajasthan, he said that, “BJP will secure all 25 seats in Rajasthan in upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.”

In another exclusive session, Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of State (I/C) Youth Affairs & Sports, MoS (I/C) Information & Broadcasting, Government of India spoke on different issues including the recent Mission Shakti’: India’s first anti-satellite missile system, while discussing he also mentioned how the Indian army successfully conducted Air Strikes after Pulwama terror attack and how the Indian government is doing incremental damage to terrorists. He further elaborated on various government policies launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, he said that “Prime Minister Shri Narendera Modi takes every decision in favour of country, during the course of five years corruption and poverty is reduced in India.”

During the conclave, in one of the session, Shri Raghu Sharma, Minister of Medical and Health, Medical Education, Ayurveda and DIPR, Government of Rajasthan, the minister spoke on various health policies of the state government, he also mentioned about the state government move against the food adulteration, further he added that “State government hospitals are getting better day by day and Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Ashok Gehlot is trying to provide better health facilities to 7 crore people of the state.” Further on the forthcoming general elections, he said that “Congress has full faith in Shri Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and the party believes in a combination of experience with youth.”

In another session with Shri Vishvendra Singh, Cabinet Minister, Department of Tourism and Devsthan, Government of Rajasthan, Shri Singh, spoke about the measures which the state government is taking to promote Rajasthan tourism across the globe, he further added that “Politics should be kept aside and state and central government should work together to promote state tourism with which thousands of jobs can be created and I am hopeful that Rajasthan tourism will touch new heights.”

In the next session, there was a debate which held between, Shri Govind Singh Dotasara, Minister for Education (Independent Charge), Tourism & Devsthan, Government of Rajasthan and Shri Vasudev Devnani, MLA from Ajmer North, BJP, during the debate both leaders discuss on experimentation of politics in the education system. In another session, there was a discussion between Shri Ghanshyam Tiwari, Congress Leader and Shri Rajendra Rathod, BJP MLA from Churu, these leaders discussed on the issue on ideological differences between political leaders and nepotism in politics.

In another interesting session on women empowerment in Politics, there were Smt Ajnana Sharma, Vice President and Media Chairperson, Congress Committee, Smt Suman Sharma, Women Cell Chief, Smt Nilima Johary, Retired IAS officer, Smt Ratna Singh, Rani of Shahpura. These women spoke about how women empowerment is important in politics. While speaking on Manch Rajasthan, Smt Nilima Johari, says “Wrong implementation of policy creates problem for women.” While, Smt Suman Sharma, says “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is working day and night for women empowerment.”

The session was followed by a session on Royal families in politics, discussed the role of political leaders from royal families, during the session, Shri Raj Kumar Devayush, BJP Leader says “People of the country are aware and elects their leader smartly.” The last segment titled “Ab Ki Baar Likh Kar Do Sarkar” was about the promises made by political parties in the manifesto during elections, where Shri Mahesh Joshi, Senior Congress Leader spoke on the promises made by Congress party during Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha elections and its status after forming the government.

Manch Rajasthan is an initiative of India News Rajasthan, to foster a sense of citizenship and make political processes more transparent and accountable towards the people of the state.

