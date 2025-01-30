Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
‘Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade’— A Journey Of India’s Transformation In The Modi Era

A momentous literary event took place at the NDMC Convention Center in New Delhi with the launch of Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade, an anthology edited by Dr. Aishwarya Pandit.

WhatsApp-Image-2025-01-30-at-8.41.01-PM.jpeg

[1/6] - H'ble HM Amit Shah Inaugurate The Book, Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade
WhatsApp-Image-2025-01-30-at-8.41.00-PM.jpeg

[2/6] - H'ble HM Amit Shah Inaugurate The Book, Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade
WhatsApp-Image-2025-01-30-at-8.40.59-PM.jpeg

[3/6] - H'ble HM Amit Shah Inaugurate The Book, Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade
WhatsApp-Image-2025-01-30-at-8.40.58-PM.jpeg

[4/6] - H'ble HM Amit Shah Inaugurate The Book, Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade
WhatsApp-Image-2025-01-30-at-8.40.57-PM.jpeg

[5/6] - H'ble HM Amit Shah Inaugurate The Book, Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade
WhatsApp-Image-2025-01-30-at-8.40.55-PM.jpeg

[6/6] - H'ble HM Amit Shah Inaugurate The Book, Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade

A momentous literary event took place at the NDMC Convention Center in New Delhi with the launch of Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade, an anthology edited by Dr. Aishwarya Pandit. The book, featuring essays from 27 distinguished authors, delves into the profound transformation of India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure from 2014 to 2024.

About the Book

Published by Westland Non-Fiction, Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade offers a comprehensive analysis of India’s political, economic, social, and cultural evolution under PM Modi’s leadership. The book presents perspectives from global thought leaders, political analysts, and policymakers on India’s rise as a global powerhouse, its socio-economic advancements, and the reshaping of its governance model.

Event Highlights

The launch featured Union Home Minister Shri. Amit Shah as the Chief Guest, and Shri. Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, as the Guest of Honour.

Also present at the event was Mr. Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Parliament and a contributing author to the book, Mr. Biplan Kumar Deb, Member of Parliament, Former Members of Parliament Mr. Rakesh Sinha and Mr. Mahesh Jethmalani. Industrialist Mr. Naveen Jindal was also present.

Intellectuals, policymakers, and prominent authors gathered to celebrate the book’s release and discuss its themes.

Chief Guest Amit Shah on the Book

During his keynote address, Amit Shah emphasized the significance of the book in documenting India’s transformation under PM Modi.

“Today, we have launched a book that elaborates on the transformation of the country during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure from 2014-24. In these 10 years, we have ended one era and are beginning a new one. Whenever the history of India is written, even Modi’s greatest critics will write golden words about this era. PM Modi led a stable government after three decades, and this has played a crucial role in shaping India’s future,” Shah remarked.

HM Amit Shah on PM Modi’s Leadership

Amit Shah further highlighted the impact of Modi’s leadership with key observations:

  • “PM Modi has reshaped India’s global image, making it one of the fastest-growing economies.”
  • “For the first time in 40 years, one leader has secured a third consecutive term, reflecting the people’s unwavering trust in his vision.”
  • “His government has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty and ensured basic necessities for millions.”
  • “He has brought political stability and strong governance, laying the foundation for a developed India.”
  • “Modi’s leadership is about transforming governance—be it economic reforms, social welfare, or national security.”

About the Editor

Dr. Aishwarya Pandit is Associate Professor, Jindal Global Law School. She has been a visiting fellow at the Centre for the. Study of Developing Societies. She previously taught as a visiting faculty at IIM Indore. Her first book titled Claiming Citizenship and Nation: Muslim Politics and State Building in North India, 1947–1986 was published by Routledge in 2022. She has been a columnist for The Sunday Guardian.

Contributors to the Book

The book is enriched by contributions from 27 distinguished authors, each offering a unique perspective on India’s growth and evolution. Contributors include Tony Abbott, Dr. Waiel Awwad, Aman Bhogal, Ashish Chauhan, Namit Choksi, Dr. Aishwarya Pandit, Robert Clark, Scot Faulkner, Antonia Filmer, Jonathan Fleming, Bharat Kaushal, Vinit Parikh, Avatans Kumar, Rajiv Kumar, Ann Liebert, Satoru Nagao, Madhav Das Nalapat, Grant Newsham, Cleo Paskal, S. Prasannarajan, Don Ritter, Samir Saran, Priya Sahgal, Kartikeya Sharma, Penny Street, Raymond E. Vickery, Pankaj Vohra, Taguchi Yoji.

A Book for the Ages

Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade is more than just an anthology—it is a testament to India’s remarkable journey over the past decade. As the nation stands at the cusp of becoming the world’s third-largest economy, this book serves as a crucial scholarly resource for understanding the dynamics of its transformation.

The book examines the singular influence of Modi and his transformation of the BJP, and the development initiatives that have changed the lives of Indians even in the remotest of villages. There are essays on India’s relationship with other nations, especially the US, and on the newly revived relations between India and the Arab world. Yet others reflect on the digital revolution, the challenge of educating a billion people, and the new (intern)nationalist paradigm that is being given shape by the government of India.

With insights from global thinkers and experts, the book captures the essence of a defining era in India’s history and offers a roadmap for the country’s future trajectory. The launch event also featured a panel discussion reflecting on India’s rapid progress and the continued impact of PM Modi’s leadership.

