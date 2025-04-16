Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Press Release»
  • India’s Top Young Game Developers Set To Shine At WAVES Summit 2025

India’s Top Young Game Developers Set To Shine At WAVES Summit 2025

The final top 10 games reflect a range of creative voices from student teams and solo developers to early-stage startups, and represent the best of India’s emerging game development talent.

India’s Top Young Game Developers Set To Shine At WAVES Summit 2025

Waves Summit 2025


India’s most innovative game developers have secured their place in the spotlight with the announcement of the Top 10 games from the inaugural Road to Game Jam, a highlight of the Create in India Challenge: Season 1 under the Government of India’s World Audio-Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

These exceptional titles will be showcased at the WAVES Summit in Mumbai from May 1-4, 2025, celebrating the creativity shaping the future of gaming.

The “Road to Game Jam” is an exciting opportunity for India’s game developers to showcase their creativity and innovation. Organized by Game Developer Association of India (GDAI) in collaboration with KGeN (Kratos Gamer Network), this initiative falls under Pillar 2 of WAVES, which focuses on AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics, along with Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and the Metaverse).

By providing a national platform for emerging talent, the initiative aims to foster creativity, encourage collaboration, and strengthen India’s growing game development ecosystem.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With an overwhelming 5,500 registrations from more than 1,650 colleges across 453 cities and towns in India, the Road to Game Jam marked a significant step in nurturing young game development talent.

The initiative included AMA sessions and knowledge-sharing workshops led by industry leaders, offering participants practical insights into game design, storytelling, and the business of gaming.

Following several rounds of elimination, over 175 teams submitted original games, each of which was rigorously evaluated by a jury of seasoned professionals from the gaming industry.

The final top 10 games reflect a range of creative voices from student teams and solo developers to early-stage startups, and represent the best of India’s emerging game development talent.

The Road to Game Jam has not only spotlighted the immense talent and imagination of India’s next generation game developers but has also demonstrated the country’s growing capability to lead on the global gaming stage.

By bringing together aspiring creators, industry mentors, and international platforms, the initiative has laid the groundwork for a stronger and more inclusive game development ecosystem.

Filed under

Road to Game Jam waves WAVES Summit 2025

Jaideep Ahlawat

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?
newsx

Rohit Sharma Reveals Sydney Test Pull-Out Drama: Argument With Coach Exposed
OpenAI

OpenAI Reportedly Developing Elon Musk ‘X’ Like Social Media Platform, Here’s What We Know
Waves Summit 2025

Top 10 Finalists Announced For ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’ Under WAVES ‘Create In India’ Challenge
newsx

New Chapter in Security Excellence: CISF, RRU Seal Strategic MoU
newsx

TikTok-Fueled Shopping Frenzy, US Shoppers Snag $1,490 Bags For $3
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Rohit Sharma Reveals Sydney Test Pull-Out Drama: Argument With Coach Exposed

Rohit Sharma Reveals Sydney Test Pull-Out Drama: Argument With Coach Exposed

OpenAI Reportedly Developing Elon Musk ‘X’ Like Social Media Platform, Here’s What We Know

OpenAI Reportedly Developing Elon Musk ‘X’ Like Social Media Platform, Here’s What We Know

Top 10 Finalists Announced For ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’ Under WAVES ‘Create In India’ Challenge

Top 10 Finalists Announced For ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’ Under WAVES ‘Create In India’ Challenge

New Chapter in Security Excellence: CISF, RRU Seal Strategic MoU

New Chapter in Security Excellence: CISF, RRU Seal Strategic MoU

Entertainment

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

How Much Is Aamir Khan Charging To Star With Rajinikanth And Nagarjuna In Coolie?

How Much Is Aamir Khan Charging To Star With Rajinikanth And Nagarjuna In Coolie?

Is Ozempic The Reason Behind Jr NTR’s Drastic Transformation? New Leaked Clip Makes The Internet Go Wild

Is Ozempic The Reason Behind Jr NTR’s Drastic Transformation? New Leaked Clip Makes The Internet

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Did Allu Arjun Share Memes On Pushpa 2 Stampede For Which He Went To Jail? Actor’s Private Instagram Account Revealed On Reddit

Did Allu Arjun Share Memes On Pushpa 2 Stampede For Which He Went To Jail?

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave