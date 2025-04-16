India’s Top Young Game Developers Set To Shine At WAVES Summit 2025

The final top 10 games reflect a range of creative voices from student teams and solo developers to early-stage startups, and represent the best of India’s emerging game development talent.

India’s most innovative game developers have secured their place in the spotlight with the announcement of the Top 10 games from the inaugural Road to Game Jam, a highlight of the Create in India Challenge: Season 1 under the Government of India’s World Audio-Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

These exceptional titles will be showcased at the WAVES Summit in Mumbai from May 1-4, 2025, celebrating the creativity shaping the future of gaming.

The “Road to Game Jam” is an exciting opportunity for India’s game developers to showcase their creativity and innovation. Organized by Game Developer Association of India (GDAI) in collaboration with KGeN (Kratos Gamer Network), this initiative falls under Pillar 2 of WAVES, which focuses on AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics, along with Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and the Metaverse).

By providing a national platform for emerging talent, the initiative aims to foster creativity, encourage collaboration, and strengthen India’s growing game development ecosystem.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With an overwhelming 5,500 registrations from more than 1,650 colleges across 453 cities and towns in India, the Road to Game Jam marked a significant step in nurturing young game development talent.

The initiative included AMA sessions and knowledge-sharing workshops led by industry leaders, offering participants practical insights into game design, storytelling, and the business of gaming.

Following several rounds of elimination, over 175 teams submitted original games, each of which was rigorously evaluated by a jury of seasoned professionals from the gaming industry.

The final top 10 games reflect a range of creative voices from student teams and solo developers to early-stage startups, and represent the best of India’s emerging game development talent.

The Road to Game Jam has not only spotlighted the immense talent and imagination of India’s next generation game developers but has also demonstrated the country’s growing capability to lead on the global gaming stage.

By bringing together aspiring creators, industry mentors, and international platforms, the initiative has laid the groundwork for a stronger and more inclusive game development ecosystem.