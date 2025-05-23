Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Industrialist Gautam Adani addressed the Rising Northeast Global Investors Summit with a powerful message of growth, unity, and long-term commitment to the region.

Industrialist Gautam Adani addressed the Rising Northeast Global Investors Summit with a powerful message of growth, unity, and long-term commitment to the region. Speaking at the summit, Adani hailed the Northeast as a rising engine in India’s development story — one shaped by its resilience, cultural richness, and strategic significance. In a speech that echoed both praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transformative “Act East” policy and a pledge to build on it, Adani announced an ambitious investment plan of ₹1 lakh crore in the region over the next decade. From green energy to digital infrastructure and skill development, the Adani Group’s vision promises not just economic development, but deep-rooted empowerment of local communities.

Namaskar.

It is an honour to be speaking at the Northeast Global Investors Summit.

Over the past decade, in the hills and valleys of the Northeast, a new chapter in India’s growth story is unfolding. A story rooted in diversity, resilience, and untapped potential. This region is now a source of our cultural pride, economic promise, and strategic direction.

And behind this rise is the vision of one leader who recognized no borders, only beginnings. Hon’ble Prime Minister, when you said, “Act East, Act Fast, Act First,” you gave the Northeast its wake-up call.

Sixty-five personal visits.

₹6.2 lakh crore of investment since 2014.

Doubling the road network to 16,000 kms.

Doubling the number of airports to 18.

This is not just policy.

It is your hallmark of big thinking.

It is the hallmark of your belief system.

It is the hallmark of your conviction in Sabka Saath – Sabka Vikas!

Three months ago, in Assam, we pledged an investment of ₹50,000 crore. Today, once again, humbled and inspired by your leadership, I announce that the Adani Group will invest an additional ₹50,000 crore across the Northeast over the next 10 years.

Our focus will span green energy — including smart-meters, hydro, pumped storage, power transmission, roads & highways, digital infrastructure, logistics, as well as capacity-building through skilling and vocational training centres.

But more than infrastructure, we will invest in people. Every initiative will prioritize local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement.

This is what Viksit Bharat 2047 is all about.

Hon’ble Prime Minister, we will walk — in step with your vision.

Hon’ble Chief Ministers, we will hold hands with your people.

Hon’ble Minister of Northeast, we will echo your mission.

And to our brothers and sisters of the Northeast, we at Adani will stand beside your dreams, your dignity and your destiny.

Thank you. Jai Hind.