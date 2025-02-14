Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Invest Karnataka 2025 Concludes With ₹10.27 Lakh Cr. Commitments, Paving Way For Massive Growth: MB Patil

The Government of Karnataka today announced the successful culmination of Invest Karnataka 2025, with total committed investments amounting to INR 10.27 lakh crore.

Invest Karnataka 2025 Concludes With ₹10.27 Lakh Cr. Commitments, Paving Way For Massive Growth: MB Patil


The Government of Karnataka today announced the successful culmination of Invest Karnataka 2025, with total committed investments amounting to INR 10.27 lakh crore.

Total investments committed to Karnataka as part of GIM is INR 10.27 lakh Cr. with employment generation of over 6 lakhs. The announcement was made by Hon. Minister Shri MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, alongside Hon. Deputy Chief Minister Shri DK Shivakumar.

“The total investments committed to Karnataka as part of this Global Investors Meet (GIM) amount to INR 10.27 lakh crore, with employment generation of over 6 lakh jobs,” said Minister MB Patil. “What’s even more encouraging is that nearly 75% of these investments are outside the Bengaluru district, with more than 45% concentrated in North Karnataka. This aligns with our strategic vision of balanced regional growth.”

The following table captures the summary of investments:

Category Amount (in INR Cr)
Investment commitments recognised/announced 4,03,533
MoUs signed 6,23,845
Total 10,27,378

 

~75% of these investments are outside Bengaluru district.

More than 45% of these investments are in North Karnataka.

Sector-wise investments

Below table summarizes the investments across different sectors. The major share is contributed by Renewable Energy (41% of total investments), followed by Manufacturing – Core (15%), Sunrise sectors (14%), Infrastructure & Industrial/ Logistics Parks (11%), General manufacturing (10%) and Startup capital (9%).

  Investment commitments recognised/

Announced

(in INR Cr.)

 MoUs signed

(in INR Cr.)

 Total 

(in INR Cr.)
Manufacturing – Sunrise Sectors
(A&D, Auto/EV, ESDM, R&D/GCC)		 75,274 63,719 1,38,993
Manufacturing – General
(Food and Agri, Textiles, pharma, machine tools, FMCG, etc)		 52,400 52,619 1,05,019
Manufacturing – Core
(Steel, Cement,etc)		 16,143 1,43,700 1,59,843
Renewable Energy 81,356 3,44,425 4,25,781
Infrastructure & Industrial/ Logistics
(City Gas Distribution, Telecom, Airports, Skilling infra, Data Centres, etc)		 88,492 19,382 1,07,874
Startup capital 89,868   89,868
Total 4,03,533 6,23,845 10,27,378

 

Of the projects from the industries department, ~70% of the projects are greenfield projects.

List of key investment announcements during Global Investors Meet include

  1. JSW GroupINR 1,20,000 Cr. across renewable energy, cement, steel and affiliate businesses
  2. Baldota Steel & Power Limited– INR 54,000 Cr. investment for an integrated steel plant.
  3. Lam Research – INR 10,000 Cr. investment for semiconductor equipment manufacturing and R&D
  4. Volvo –INR 1,400 Cr. for manufacturing of EV trucks
  5. Samvardhana Motherson– INR 3,700 Cr. for manufacturing, engineering and assembly facilities
  6. Safran– INR 225 Cr. for manufacturing of avionics
  7. Honda– INR 600 Cr. For manufacturing of EV 2 Wheelers
  8. Emmvee Energy Private Limited– INR 15,000 Cr. investment for manufacturing solar photovoltaic cells and modules.
  9. RSOLEC – INR 5000 Cr. towards manufacturing of solar ingot wafers
  10. International Battery Company –INR 390 Cr. for Li-Ion Cell manufacturing
  11. Krones –INR 315 Cr. for bottling machine manufacturing
  12. NIDEC –INR 600 Cr. for manufacturing of motors
  13. TASL –INR 1,530 Cr. for Helicopter Final Assembly Line (FAL) for Airbus’ H125, Gun manufacturing & other projects
  14. Wings Viterra – INR 350 Cr.for multi pulse processing plant
  15. Balaji wafers– INR 550 Cr for manufacturing and distribution of salty snacks and wafers
  16. Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd. – INR 36,000 Cr. across renewable energy projects and tourism
  17. Hero Future Energies– INR 22,200 Cr. investment for projects in renewable energy, green hydrogen and its derivatives
  18. Epsilon Group– INR 15,350 Cr. investment for manufacturing anode and cathode materials.
  19. Shree Cement Limited– INR 8,350 Cr. Investment for integrated plant and clinker grinding unit
  20. Schneider Electric– INR 2,247 Cr. for manufacturing of electrical products and related Research and Development (R&D) activities
  21. Hitachi Energy– INR 1,000 Cr. across manufacturing and R&D
  22. Havells– INR 710 Cr. For expansion of existing manufacturing at Tumkur and also new R&D facility in Banglaore
  23. Suzlon Energy Ltd.– INR 21,950 Cr. investment for wind power projects and wind turbine generator manufacturing
  24. ESR Advisers – INR 2,500 Cr for setting up industrial parks and data centres
  25. TVS Motor Company– INR 2,000 Cr. to establish a state-of-art R&D facility

In addition, there were 10 KWIN MoUs signed with both domestic and international universities including MoU signed with St.John’s University from New York, United States of America.

In the lead up to GIM, MoU also signed with University of Liverpool for enhanced collaboration between Liverpool and Govt. of Karnataka

(Disclaimer: This press release is published as received. NewsX is not responsible for its accuracy or views expressed. Readers should verify information independently.)

Filed under

bengaluru Invest Karnataka 2025

