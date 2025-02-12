Invest Karnataka 2025: Key Sessions To Watch Out For On February 13

Invest Karnataka 2025, the state’s premier global investors’ summit, continues to drive engaging discussions and strategic dialogues with some of the most influential leaders from various industries.

Invest Karnataka 2025, the state’s premier global investors’ summit, continues to drive engaging discussions and strategic dialogues with some of the most influential leaders from various industries. As the summit progresses, the upcoming sessions on February 13 promise to offer compelling insights into artificial intelligence, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Sessions on February 13:

Fireside Chat: Pioneering the AI Frontier – From Moonshots to Real-World Impact

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Time & Venue: 11:05 – 11:45 AM, Hall A

11:05 – 11:45 AM, Hall A Speakers: Sebastian Thrun, Founder, Google X; Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel Partners

Sebastian Thrun, Founder, Google X; Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel Partners Moderator: Michelle Hennessy, Graphic Detail Editor, The Economist

Michelle Hennessy, Graphic Detail Editor, The Economist Overview: This session will delve into the transformative power of artificial intelligence, exploring how AI-driven innovations move from ambitious concepts to tangible real-world applications. Industry pioneers will share insights into the future of AI and its role in reshaping businesses and economies globally.

Panel Discussion: From Diverse Paths to a Common Goal

Time & Venue: 4:30 – 5:30 PM, Hall A

4:30 – 5:30 PM, Hall A Speakers: Kiran Rao, Mumbai-based Film Director, Producer, and Writer; Rina Ghose, MD, Microsoft India; Sukhi Singh, Founder, Sukhi’s Gourmet Foods

Kiran Rao, Mumbai-based Film Director, Producer, and Writer; Rina Ghose, MD, Microsoft India; Sukhi Singh, Founder, Sukhi’s Gourmet Foods Moderator: Lakshmi Pratury, Founder & CEO, INKtalks

Lakshmi Pratury, Founder & CEO, INKtalks Overview: This session will bring together trailblazers from different industries to discuss their unique journeys, the challenges they have overcome, and how they are contributing to a shared vision of progress and innovation. Their diverse experiences will offer valuable lessons for entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders.

These sessions are set to offer deep insights into emerging trends, technological advancements, and leadership perspectives. Attendees can expect thought-provoking conversations that highlight Karnataka’s growing influence as a global investment hub.

Must Read: Japanese Companies Bet Big On Karnataka: 15 Firms Commit INR 7,500 Cr in Investments in Karnataka at Invest Karnataka 2025, Global Investors Meet – MB Patil