Invest Karnataka 2025: Key Sessions to Watch Out for on February 14

Day 3 will feature thought-provoking conversations on global resilience, impactful entrepreneurship, and the summit’s official closing.

As Invest Karnataka 2025 progresses into its third and final day, attendees can look forward to insightful discussions and a grand valedictory ceremony. Day 3 will feature thought-provoking conversations on global resilience, impactful entrepreneurship, and the summit’s official closing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Sessions on February 14:

Panel Discussion: Thriving in Turbulence – How Nations Can Build Lasting Resilience

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Time & Venue: 10:30 – 11:30 AM, Hall A

Speakers: George Papandreou, Former Prime Minister of Greece & Member of Parliament, Panhellenic Socialist Movement/Movement of Change; Shashi Tharoor, Fourth-term Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) for Thiruvananthapuram and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs

Moderator: Lakshmi Pratury, Founder & CEO, INKtalks

Overview: This session will focus on how nations can navigate challenges and build resilience in an ever-changing geopolitical and economic landscape. The discussion will provide insights into governance, policy-making, and strategies for long-term stability.

Panel Discussion: From Idea to Impact – Building Businesses that Matter

Time & Venue: 10:30 – 11:30 AM, Hall B

Speakers: Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund; Pavan Guntupalli, Co-founder, Rapido

Moderator: Madan Padaki, Social Entrepreneur, President, TiE Bangalore

Overview: Entrepreneurs and industry leaders will share their experiences in building impactful businesses, discussing challenges, growth strategies, and the importance of innovation in today’s competitive market.

Valedictory Ceremony