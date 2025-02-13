Home
Invest Karnataka 2025: Key Sessions to Watch Out for on February 14


As Invest Karnataka 2025 progresses into its third and final day, attendees can look forward to insightful discussions and a grand valedictory ceremony. Day 3 will feature thought-provoking conversations on global resilience, impactful entrepreneurship, and the summit’s official closing.

Key Sessions on February 14:

Panel Discussion: Thriving in Turbulence – How Nations Can Build Lasting Resilience

  • Time & Venue: 10:30 – 11:30 AM, Hall A
  • Speakers: George Papandreou, Former Prime Minister of Greece & Member of Parliament, Panhellenic Socialist Movement/Movement of Change; Shashi Tharoor, Fourth-term Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) for Thiruvananthapuram and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs
  • Moderator: Lakshmi Pratury, Founder & CEO, INKtalks
  • Overview: This session will focus on how nations can navigate challenges and build resilience in an ever-changing geopolitical and economic landscape. The discussion will provide insights into governance, policy-making, and strategies for long-term stability.

Panel Discussion: From Idea to Impact – Building Businesses that Matter

  • Time & Venue: 10:30 – 11:30 AM, Hall B
  • Speakers: Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund; Pavan Guntupalli, Co-founder, Rapido
  • Moderator: Madan Padaki, Social Entrepreneur, President, TiE Bangalore
  • Overview: Entrepreneurs and industry leaders will share their experiences in building impactful businesses, discussing challenges, growth strategies, and the importance of innovation in today’s competitive market.

Valedictory Ceremony

  • Time & Venue: 12:00 PM onwards, Plenary Hall
  • Overview: The summit will conclude with the valedictory ceremony, marking the culmination of three days of meaningful discussions, strategic partnerships, and investment commitments. The event will highlight key takeaways and Karnataka’s continued role as India’s premier investment destination.

 

Invest Karnataka 2025

