Invest Karnataka 2025 Kicks Off With A Grand Opening, Showcasing Innovation, Investments, and Global Collaborations

Key Highlights of 12th February 2025

Karnataka cements its position as India’s premier investment and innovation hub.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal and DCM Karnataka, Shri M.B. Patil, headlined the event, reaffirming government support for industrial growth.

Future of Innovation Expo showcases 40+ companies in AI, space tech, health tech, and sustainable manufacturing.

Exclusive healthcare roundtable convenes industry giants and government leaders to strategize Karnataka’s biotech and medical advancements.

Invest Karnataka Awards recognize pioneers in investment, R&D, employment, and sustainability.

Global investors from UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Switzerland, and Denmark engage in B2G meetings to explore opportunities in Karnataka.

Global Investors Meet today bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and investors from around the world. The first day of the event set the stage for transformative discussions, collaborations, and key announcements, reinforcing Karnataka’s position as a global investment hub. The event was graced by Hon’ble Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, Shri M.B. Patil, along with several esteemed dignitaries.

The Future of Innovation Expo, inaugurated as part of the summit, showcased cutting-edge advancements across multiple industries, featuring over 40 leading global corporations and startups. The expo provided a glimpse into revolutionary innovations in drone technology, space tech, agri-tech, health tech, and autonomous solutions for manufacturing, aerospace, and defense. The Karnataka Pavilion spotlighted homegrown startups and innovation-driven enterprises, strengthening the state’s reputation as a technology leader. Key exhibitors included GE Healthcare, Hero Future Energies, River Mobility, Sarla Aviation, Galaxeye Space, LAM Research, and more. The Karnataka Pavilion featured prominent companies such as KWIN CITY, Flying Wedge, Bellatrix, Skeserve, and Flux Auto, all demonstrating Karnataka’s thriving startup ecosystem.

A significant highlight of the day was the exclusive roundtable discussion on KWIN City’s Healthcare Strategy, held at Bangalore Palace. The discussion brought together 20+ leading biotech and healthcare companies, including Apollo Hospitals, MS Ramaiah, Santosh Hospital, Novonesis, and String Bio, to deliberate on positioning Karnataka as a healthcare innovation powerhouse. The session was attended by Hon’ble Ministers Shri M.B. Patil (Large and Medium Scale Industries), Shri Priyank Kharge (ITBT), Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao (Health and Family Welfare), Dr. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil (Medical Education &

Skill Development), and Shri N.S. Boseraju (Science and Technology), underscoring the government’s commitment to boosting healthcare investments.

Throughout the day, a series of insightful fireside chats and panel discussions engaged thought leaders on critical topics such as AI, cybersecurity, economic resilience, and emerging industry innovations. Notable sessions included a discussion on digital resilience featuring Simon Long (Editor-at-Large, The Economist), an economic growth dialogue with Montek Singh Ahluwalia (Former Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission of India), and a session on future innovation led by Akis Evangelidis (Co-founder & Head of Marketing, Nothing). The evening concluded with an inspiring panel featuring young business leaders Parth Jindal (MD, JSW Cement), Jay Kotak (Co-head, Kotak811), and Suzannah Muthoot (Executive Director, Muthoot Housing Finance Company), moderated by Nikhil Kamath (Co-founder, Zerodha, True Beacon, Gruhas).

A grand Invest Karnataka Awards ceremony celebrated industry pioneers who have played a crucial role in Karnataka’s economic development. The prestigious awards, presented by Shri Piyush Goyal, honored companies excelling in investment, employment generation, R&D, sustainability, and innovation. Among the awardees were Foxconn (Investment Titan Award), Samsung R&D Institute (Innovation Excellence Award), JSW Group (Investor of the Decade), Infosys (Champion of Employment Generation in IT), and Biocon Group (Sunrise Sector Pioneer in Biotechnology & Life Sciences), recognizing their outstanding contributions to Karnataka’s industrial ecosystem.

Adding to the day’s highlights, the government unveiled the Karnataka Success Stories Booklet, a comprehensive publication showcasing transformative investments and success stories that have redefined industries in the state. The evening also featured a vibrant cultural showcase celebrating Karnataka’s rich heritage, including performances by Dr. Prakash Sontakke Ensemble, Aayana Dance Company, and a breathtaking 3D visual projection on Bangalore Palace. The day concluded with an exclusive networking dinner, where industry leaders, policymakers, and investors engaged in high-level discussions on Karnataka’s growth trajectory.

Beyond these marquee events, multiple country sessions and B2G (Business-to-Government) meetings were held, further solidifying international collaborations. Delegations from UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Switzerland, Bahrain, and Denmark engaged in discussions with Karnataka’s leadership, reinforcing the state’s attractiveness as a premier investment destination.

As Day 1 of Invest Karnataka 2025 comes to a close, the event has already set the stage for unprecedented investments and collaborations. With an action-packed agenda ahead, Karnataka continues to cement its status as India’s foremost industrial and innovation hub.

