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Home > Press Release > Investors Can Track Financial Incentives Through Fast-Track Punjab Portal: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Investors Can Track Financial Incentives Through Fast-Track Punjab Portal: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Taking to X, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: “Over the past four years, Punjab has received investments worth ₹1.89 lakh crore, creating 6.31 lakh new jobs. To maintain this investor confidence, we have launched two major portals today. The ‘HUNAR Punjab’ portal has been launched to provide the youth of the state with employment opportunities close to their homes and to ensure that industries have access to skilled workers. Alongside this, the ‘Financial Incentives Module’ (Passbook) of ‘Fast-Track Punjab’ has been launched to provide investors with transparent information about the facilities and incentives available to them. Our aim is to provide employment to Punjab’s youth within their own state and make Punjab prosperous once again. Inquilab Zindabad.”

The Chief Minister noted, “Around 1,750 institutions have already registered on the HUNAR Punjab Portal, and local skilled youth will be given preference for employment opportunities in the industrial sector.
The Chief Minister noted, “Around 1,750 institutions have already registered on the HUNAR Punjab Portal, and local skilled youth will be given preference for employment opportunities in the industrial sector.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 13:01 IST

Punjab is emerging as a preferred destination for investors with a renewed focus on ease of doing business, transparency and employment generation, as Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday launched the ‘HUNAR Punjab’ and ‘Fast-Track Punjab’ portals in Chandigarh. He said the new portals will ensure all necessary approvals through a single window within 45 days, enable investors to transparently track financial incentives, and connect industries directly with skilled youth. The Chief Minister noted Punjab has attracted ₹1.90 lakh crore in investment since 2022, generating 6.31 lakh new jobs, and reiterated that the government’s priority is to create employment opportunities for the state’s youth within Punjab and make ‘Rangla Punjab’ again.
 
Taking to X, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: “Over the past four years, Punjab has received investments worth ₹1.89 lakh crore, creating 6.31 lakh new jobs. To maintain this investor confidence, we have launched two major portals today. The ‘HUNAR Punjab’ portal has been launched to provide the youth of the state with employment opportunities close to their homes and to ensure that industries have access to skilled workers. Alongside this, the ‘Financial Incentives Module’ (Passbook) of ‘Fast-Track Punjab’ has been launched to provide investors with transparent information about the facilities and incentives available to them. Our aim is to provide employment to Punjab’s youth within their own state and make Punjab prosperous once again. Inquilab Zindabad.”
 
Addressing a press conference after launching the portals, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The launch of HUNAR Punjab and FastTrack Punjab is an important step for Punjab’s industry and youth. HUNAR Punjab will bridge the gap between industry and skilled youth and create greater employment opportunities for our young people within the state.”
 
The Chief Minister noted, “Around 1,750 institutions have already registered on the HUNAR Punjab Portal, and local skilled youth will be given preference for employment opportunities in the industrial sector. Companies will now be able to directly connect with and hire skilled youth through this platform.”
 
He said, “The Punjab Government has implemented e-Office and online systems across departments to eliminate corruption and bring greater transparency into government functioning. These systems are reducing unnecessary delays and making government processes more accountable.”
 
CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Punjab has attracted investment worth ₹1.89 lakh crore over the last four years, creating employment opportunities for 6.31 lakh youth. This reflects the growing confidence of investors in Punjab.”
 
The Chief Minister said, “HUNAR Punjab is a unified platform for upskilling, networking and access to employment. It addresses key gaps such as limited visibility of available talent, fragmented industry-institute engagement, lack of demand-supply linkage and the absence of defined response timelines.”
 
He added, “HUNAR Punjab is the skilling and placement pillar of Punjab’s unified interface for industry, alongside FastTrack Punjab. It brings together four important modules: Institute Discovery, Hiring and Placements, Internship and Industrial Training, and Industry-Institute Collaboration.”
 
CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “More than 1,700 institutions are already part of the portal across seven administrative department categories. Fixed timelines and accountability have been built into the system so that applications and requests are dealt with within defined timeframes. Dedicated dashboards have been created for industry, institutes and departments. The platform will also provide query and grievance redressal facilities along with help-desk support, making the entire process easier and more transparent for all stakeholders.”
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Investors Can Track Financial Incentives Through Fast-Track Punjab Portal: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

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Investors Can Track Financial Incentives Through Fast-Track Punjab Portal: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

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Investors Can Track Financial Incentives Through Fast-Track Punjab Portal: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Investors Can Track Financial Incentives Through Fast-Track Punjab Portal: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Investors Can Track Financial Incentives Through Fast-Track Punjab Portal: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Investors Can Track Financial Incentives Through Fast-Track Punjab Portal: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Investors Can Track Financial Incentives Through Fast-Track Punjab Portal: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

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